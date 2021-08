Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists. James McMurtry, “The Horses and the Hounds” (New West). One of Austin’s most respected and accomplished songwriters since his 1989 debut album “Too Long in the Wasteland,” McMurtry has slowed his recorded output considerably in the past decade. This is just his second studio album since 2008, after he’d released eight in the previous 20 years.