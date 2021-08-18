Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pentagon: US in talks with Taliban to ease Kabul obstacles

By ROBERT BURNS, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ZEKE MILLER
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsRvM_0bVPt1fR00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senior U.S. military officers at the Kabul airport are talking to Taliban commanders in the capital about Taliban checkpoints and curfews that have limited the number of Americans and Afghans able to enter the airport, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

John Kirby, the chief Pentagon spokesman, told reporters that Navy Rear Adm. Peter Vasely is communicating with Taliban commanders in an effort to further accelerate the pace of the evacuation, which faces an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden, even as thousands of American citizens and others scramble to get out of the country.

Kirby said that over the past 24 hours about 2,000 people, including 325 American citizens, have been flown out of the Kabul international airport on 18 flights by U.S. Air Force C-17 transport planes. The number of departing Air Force flights is likely to be similar in the coming 24 hours, Kirby said, although he said he could not estimate how many people they would carry.

"Military flights are arriving and departing consistently and there is limited commercial flight operations, as well as some foreign contracted flights that are coming and going,” Kirby said.

The spokesman said the Biden administration is considering its options for dealing with a separate but related problem — the abandonment by Afghan security forces of an array of military equipment, weapons and aircraft that have fallen into the hands of the Taliban or other militant groups around Afghanistan.

“We don't, obviously, want to see our equipment in the hands of those who would act against our interests or the interests of the Afghan people and increase violence and insecurity inside Afghanistan,” Kirby said. “There are numerous policy choices that can be made, up to and including destruction.” He said those decisions have not yet been made.

Kirby said there are now about 4,500 U.S. troops at the airport, with several hundred more expected to arrive by Thursday. He said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, planned to hold a news conference at the Pentagon on Wednesday afternoon to address the evacuation effort and related issues.

An Air Force unit arrived overnight that specializes in rapidly setting up and maintaining airfield operations, Kirby said. And he said Marines trained in evacuation support have continued to arrive and will assist in getting civilians onto flights.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser. on Tuesday acknowledged reports that some civilians were encountering resistance — "being turned away or pushed back or even beaten" — as they tried to reach the Kabul airport. But he said "very large numbers" were reaching the airport and the problem of the others was being taken up with the Taliban, whose stunningly swift takeover of the country on Sunday plunged the U.S. evacuation effort into chaos, confusion and violence.

The State Department said it was sending John Bass, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, to manage the evacuation operation in Kabul. The Pentagon Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Donohue, a special operations officer and current commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, has arrived to take command of airport security operations.

Kirby disclosed Tuesday that U.S. officers were speaking with Taliban commanders "multiple times a day" about avoiding conflict at the airport. Kirby would not discuss details of the Taliban arrangement, and Sullivan said the question of how much time the Taliban will give the evacuation was still being negotiated.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command and overall commander of U.S. troops in Kabul, made an unannounced visit to the Afghan capital Tuesday. In a written statement, he said he found that military air traffic controllers and ground handlers were “rapidly scaling up” airlift operations.

McKenzie on Sunday negotiated the safe passage agreement with Taliban leaders in talks held in Doha, Qatar.

“I cautioned them against interference in our evacuation, and made it clear to them that any attack would be met with overwhelming force in the defense of our forces,” McKenzie said. “The protection of U.S. civilians and our partners is my highest priority and we will take all necessary action to ensure a safe and efficient withdrawal.”

At the White House, Sullivan said U.S. officials were engaged in an “hour by hour” process of holding the Taliban to their commitment to allow safe passage for civilians wishing to leave the country. Asked whether the Biden administration recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, Sullivan said it was too soon to say and that the Taliban's record of adhering to international human rights standards “has not been good.”

The goal is to ramp up to one evacuation flight per hour by Wednesday, with 5,000 to 9,000 evacuees leaving per day.

On Monday the airlift was temporarily suspended when Afghans desperate to escape the country breeched security and rushed onto the tarmac. Seven people died in several incidents. The Air Force said Tuesday that its Office of Special Investigations is investigating an incident Monday in which a C-17 transport plane taking off from Kabul airport was swarmed by desperate Afghan civilians, some of whom died. The Air Force said human remains were found in the plane's wheel well when it landed in Qatar.

Kirby said during television interviews that plans were being made to house up to 22,000 evacuated Afghans and their families at three U.S. Army installations in the continental United States. Those locations are Camp McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Lee, Virginia.

Biden returned to the White House Tuesday night from the Camp David presidential retreat. On Monday, he had rejected blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes in Kabul in a desperate bid to flee their home country after the Taliban's easy victory over an Afghan military that America and NATO allies had spent two decades trying to build.

Biden called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut-wrenching” and conceded the Taliban had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected. The U.S. rushed in troops to protect its own evacuating diplomats and others at the Kabul airport.

But the president expressed no second thoughts about his decision to stick by the U.S. commitment, formulated during the Trump administration, to end America's longest war, no matter what.

“I stand squarely behind my decision” to finally withdraw U.S. combat forces, Biden said.

___

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Matthew Lee, Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Taliban#Kabul#Ap#Americans#Afghans#Navy#U S Air Force#Defense#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Marines#The State Department#The Pentagon Army Maj#U S Central Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...
MilitaryIndependent Record

Biden needs to confront Pentagon

Having just completed 20 years with the U.S. Army, I have personally overseen the dishonorable discharges of five soldiers. These discharges ranged from bar fights to gross incompetence of equipment accountability. My last investigation was of a soldier who carelessly ran over and destroyed his weapon. The cost to the U.S. government was $1,500 for which the soldier was punished and forced to pay for.
Aerospace & DefenseKSN.com

Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden said Sunday the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport picked up speed this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group. Speaking at the White House, Biden said 11,000 people had...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

As Afghanistan FELL, US MILITARY AND CIA Fiddled on DIVERSITY

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whined at a congressional hearing. He might have done better to understand Muslim rage. A week after his testimony, the Taliban had not only doubled their number of districts, but...
WorldSand Hills Express

11 days in August: How Afghanistan fell

It’s been barely a week since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Their return to power was swift and organized. We asked CBS News national security correspondent David Martin to help us make sense of what’s happened, and why, and what it potentially means:. “There was...
Militarywmleader.com

More US forces helicopter into Kabul for rescue mission

American troops have carried out at least two missions into the beleaguered Afghan capital city of Kabul to ferry US nationals to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Pentagon officials acknowledged Monday — operations that appear to contradict repeated White House claims that Americans are having no trouble getting flights home. In...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

CIA Director William Burns held secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar

CIA Director William J. Burns held a secret meeting Monday in Kabul with the Taliban’s de facto leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.
Foreign Policywirenewsfax.com

Russian Envoy to Kabul: Taliban offer a Deal

According to the Russian ambassador to Kabul, the Taliban have requested that his embassy convey their offer to a pro-government spokesman in northern Afghanistan. Dmitry Zhirnov, Ambassador to Russia, stated that a top Taliban leader had asked Russia to inform Panjshir Valley fighters that the Taliban want to come to an agreement.
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

CIA Director Met Taliban Leader in Afghanistan on Monday -Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
MilitaryPosted by
WOKV

Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban edict

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. ramped up its round-the-clock airlift of evacuees from Afghanistan to its highest level yet on Tuesday, but President Joe Biden faced a pressing decision on whether to shut down the massive military airlifts in a week, as the Taliban are insisting. Biden has been...
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy