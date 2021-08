There are still families and individuals in our community who do not have enough to eat each day. While some food distribution has slowed down, the needs are still present. Many of those providing the distribution of food say they are running into a shortage of volunteers to handle the process. We are also still confronted with the issue of school being out, but not hunger. We still have high unemployment in our high risk communities. And, now we are faced with a new virus at the same time that many continue to resist getting vaccinated even though there is no cost other than their time to get the shot.