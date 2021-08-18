County Attorney Accused Of Sex Crime Makes First Court Appearance
(KNSI) – The Benton County Attorney made his first court appearance on charges of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly molesting a teenage girl. Philip Kent Miller made a remote appearance on Tuesday morning and waived time requirements for hearings. Conditions for release were set, and the 60-year-old is allowed to remain free without bail if he follows the court’s conditions. The Rice man could also post $20,000 without any restrictions. Part of the conditions for release includes having no unsupervised contact with a person under age 18.knsiradio.com
Comments / 0