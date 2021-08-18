Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

‘American Psycho’ Returns to 4K Ultra HD With Beautiful Steelbook Release in October

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the way from Lionsgate on the road to Halloween, we’ve learned this morning that Mary Harron‘s American Psycho is getting a Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook 4K Ultra HD release. From acclaimed director Mary Harron and staring Christian Bale in his career-making performance as Patrick Bateman, comes the exciting re-release...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Harron
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Ultra Hd#American Psycho#Halloween#Lionsgate#K Ultra Hd Steelbook#Blu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Films Nerds Take Note: ‘Citizen Kane’ Is Getting a 4K Ultra HD Release

Orson Welles’ influential movie Citizen Kane, widely considered the best film ever made, leads the Criterion Collection’s upcoming 4K Ultra HD offerings. Its first slate of releases includes six films; each edition will house special features, which will be detailed next week. Citizen Kane was Criterion Collection’s first laser-disc offering 37 years ago, and in November it will return to its library in 4K Ultra HD after a long absence. In addition to Citizen Kane, Allen and Albert Hughes’ Menace II Society, Jane Campion’s The Piano starring Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin, David Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, and Richard Lester’s Beatles classic A Hard Day’s Night round out the initial offerings. Each title will be available as a 4K UHD+Blu-ray combo pack, which includes a 4K UHD disc of the film along with a Blu-ray of the film and its special features. Select films will also be offered in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. See the full offerings here.
MoviesTVOvermind

Shout! Factory Releases The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook

In 1986, at the height of its popularity, kids were able to see one of their favorite shows get its big-screen debut with The Transformers: The Movie. Being a child of the ’80s myself, I can remember the fervor around seeing all of the classic ‘Robots in Disguise,’ along with some new (celebrity voiced) characters, burst onto the screen with a pulse-pounding score, epic battle scenes, and mildly adult language (which for a seven-year-old was mind-blowing). With those fond memories stored firmly in our memory banks, it is exciting to hear about Shout! Factory announcing a new release that will have fans of original ready to roll out their cold hard cash for a massive nostalgia bomb. On August 3, 2021, The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook became available to buy and it is chock full of newly enhanced visuals and sound, along with tons of bonus features.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Scream 4K UHD Release Trailer

After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD Arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand August 17th

Join the Mayhem on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, & On Demand August 17th from Lionsgate. After hitting theaters as the #1 movie in America, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film The Hitman’s Bodyguard – arrives on Digital July 23 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand August 17 from Lionsgate. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool franchise, The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Academy Award®, Golden Globe®, and Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson (Academy Award®: 1994, Actor in a Supporting Role, Pulp Fiction; Golden Globe®: 1998, Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy, Jackie Brown; Primetime Emmy® Award: 2009, Outstanding Animated Program, “Afro Samurai: Resurrection”), Academy Award® nominee Salma Hayek (2002, Actress in a Leading Role, Frida), with Academy Award® nominee Antonio Banderas (The Skin I Live In, The Mask of Zorro), and Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman (Academy Award®: 2005, Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture – Million Dollar Baby; Se7en, Driving Miss Daisy, Now You See Me franchise).
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Scream Hits 4K On October 19th, Returning To Theaters As Well

Scream, the original Wes Craven masterpiece, will hit 4K on October 19th for the first time. The release will help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, which is crazy to think about and makes me feel pretty old. The disc will include w commentary with Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes looks, and a new feature doc A Bloody Legacy- Scream 25 Years Later. There will also be a new Steelbook release. Fathom will also be bringing the film back to theaters for two nights on October 10th and 11th. This is all to ramp up to the release of Scream 5 in the winter of 2022. You can see the cover for the release and more details down below.
MoviesComicBook

The Addams Family Coming to 4K Ultra HD With Extended Cut

The Addams Family was created by Charles Addams back in the '30s, with comic strips depicting their creepy and kooky antics, with the characters finally earning the big-screen treatment with The Addams Family back in 1991, which is coming to 4K Ultra HD this October. In addition to the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed film being restored to its highest quality for the new release, it will also come with a handful of behind-the-scenes special features, as well as including an extended version of the iconic "Mamushka" scene. The Addams Family will be landing on 4K Ultra HD on October 19th and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and remastered Blu-ray on November 9th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Mulholland Dr.’ Among Classics Rejoining the Criterion Collection in 4K Ultra HD

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You’ll finally be able to watch your favorite classics in 4K HD. The Criterion Collection announced today that they will come out with their first-ever 4K Ultra HD titles in November, made up of a six-film slate that includes Orson Welles’ seminal “Citizen Kane,” widely regarded as one of the best films in history. We’re thrilled to announce that CITIZEN KANE will lead Criterion’s first slate...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Scream (1996) Debuts On 4K Ultra HD October 19th

In celebration of its 25th anniversary and just in time for Halloween, SCREAM will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on October 19, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. 25 years after its theatrical debut, SCREAM remains a wildly entertaining and...
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (August 10th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for August 10th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Queen Bees, One Crazy Summer, The Misfits and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Books & Literaturemoviesinfocus.com

Notebook Reviews: AMERICAN PSYCHO

Mary Harron’s screen adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel, American Psycho starts off well enough but it soon loses its lustre and becomes rather irksome. The first 45 minutes or so of this satirical thriller work, but it all becomes rather repetitive and it isn’t helped by the fact that there are no characters for you to root for. Christian Bale’s Patrick Bateman must be one of the least likeable protagonists ever committed to celluloid.
Moviescinelinx.com

Inglourious Basterds Comes to 4K Ultra HD This October

Quentin Tarantino’s World War II film, Inglourious Basterds is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time this October. If you’re filling out your 4K UHD collection, this October is bringing one of Tranatino’s best to the format for the first time. Universal has announced Inglourious Basterds will arrive on October 12, 2021.
MoviesPaste Magazine

4K Ultra HD Comes to Criterion with First Wave of Films Announced

Coveted physical media distribution company The Criterion Collection announced today that it will be introducing 4K Ultra HD films into its expansive library. As reported on their site, the induction will kick off with a slate of six films: Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, Powell and Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, Jane Campion’s The Piano, David Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., The Hughes Brothers’ Menace II Society and The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Scream’ Coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray with Steelbook Option

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s Scream is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. That milestone will bring us the debut of Scream on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Steelbook packaging alternative. Pre-order the LE Scream 4K Steelbook for a discounted price at Amazon. Pre-order Scream in 4K for a...
Beauty & Fashion/Film

‘Cruella’ Gets a Devilishly Sleek 4K Ultra HD Release

Many Disney live-action remakes haven’t been all that great, but Cruella managed to be a lot of fun. Soon, the stylish punk-tinged crime caper is coming to a Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Collection, with exclusive extras at select retailers. The Devil Wears Puppies. Okay, so Cruella really doesn’t go...

Comments / 0

Community Policy