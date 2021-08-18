‘American Psycho’ Returns to 4K Ultra HD With Beautiful Steelbook Release in October

In 1986, at the height of its popularity, kids were able to see one of their favorite shows get its big-screen debut with The Transformers: The Movie. Being a child of the ’80s myself, I can remember the fervor around seeing all of the classic ‘Robots in Disguise,’ along with some new (celebrity voiced) characters, burst onto the screen with a pulse-pounding score, epic battle scenes, and mildly adult language (which for a seven-year-old was mind-blowing). With those fond memories stored firmly in our memory banks, it is exciting to hear about Shout! Factory announcing a new release that will have fans of original ready to roll out their cold hard cash for a massive nostalgia bomb. On August 3, 2021, The Transformers: The Movie 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook became available to buy and it is chock full of newly enhanced visuals and sound, along with tons of bonus features.