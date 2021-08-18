‘Stop playing politics:’ Michigan chambers of commerce call on US House to pass infrastructure bill
Leaders from federal, state and local chambers of commerce are collectively calling on Michigan’s U.S. House representatives to support a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The massive bill passed the U.S. Senate across party lines and now awaits approval in the House. Democrats and Republicans alike should “stop playing politics,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.www.mlive.com
Comments / 3