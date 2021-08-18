Cancel
Michigan State

‘Stop playing politics:’ Michigan chambers of commerce call on US House to pass infrastructure bill

By Lindsay Moore
The Saginaw News
 5 days ago
Leaders from federal, state and local chambers of commerce are collectively calling on Michigan’s U.S. House representatives to support a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The massive bill passed the U.S. Senate across party lines and now awaits approval in the House. Democrats and Republicans alike should “stop playing politics,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s U.P. sees best and worst COVID death rates; how has your county fared?

Michigan lost more than 20,000 residents to coronavirus throughout the first 17 months of the pandemic. No county was left unscathed, with high-population counties generally reporting larger death tolls resulting from the novel virus, as would be expected. But when broken down on a per capita level, the state coronavirus deaths indicate that not all counties were hit the same.
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

No statewide mask mandates, Whitmer wants more police funding and another Jan. 6 suspect arrested: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — Pandemic policy dominated the discussion in Lansing this week, as some businesses implemented vaccine mandates and public school districts across Michigan consider issuing mask requirements. While there’s currently no effort at the state level to implement COVID-19 vaccine mandates, vaccine-resistant doctors spoke against mandates as a condition...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Michigan apple harvest expected to shrink after April frosts

SPARTA, MI – Michigan’s apple harvest is expected to be smaller this year due to spring freezes that killed some of the fruit, The Associated Press reports. The state’s projected apple production is 18.25 million bushels, which is about 16% fewer than the 22 million harvested in 2020, the Michigan Apple Committee reported, citing a forecast from an industry trade show in Chicago.
IndustryPosted by
The Saginaw News

FDA fully approves the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older. Since December, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been administered throughout Michigan and the United States under an emergency use authorization. The FDA has now granted its “biologics license application,” a comprehensive document that builds on the already extensive data submitted in support of the emergency use, according to the FDA.
Saginaw, MIPosted by
MLive

Saginaw council to vote on $2.3M water system update for Frankenmuth customers

SAGINAW, MI — Crews could install a new transmission water main to support a line that first delivered water to Frankenmuth and Frankenmuth Township 50 years ago. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Aug. 23, meeting will vote on a $2.3 million project that would add 7,672 feet of transmission water main to connect to a water pump station at 5930 Reimer in Frankenmuth.
KidsPosted by
The Saginaw News

7 things parents should know about COVID risks for schoolchildren

As the 2021-22 school year begins, there’s widespread agreement about the importance of in-person learning and keeping children in the classroom. The challenge: How to do that during a continuing pandemic. The good news: Compared to fall 2020 when there were more unknowns about COVID-19, health officials are much more...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan budget director leaving for role at Wayne State University

Michigan State Budget Director Dave Massaron will soon be leaving his state government position for a new role at Wayne State University. Massaron, who started the job in January after previous Director Chris Kolb departed for a position at the University of Michigan, will become Wayne State University’s chief financial officer, according to a statement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announcing his imminent departure.

