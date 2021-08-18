Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

$17.50 or 2 for $30 in cart

moneytalksnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis backpack is offered at a savings of 50%. Add two to the cart to get an extra 15% off. Buy Now at eBay Tips In Medium Grey. Sold by adidas via eBay. Features cooler front pocket side water bottle pocket Model: HIU71A.

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

eBay Back to School Sale: extra 20% off $25

Use coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to save on clothing, accessories, electronics, dorm essentials, and more. Shop Now at eBay Tips The code gives $100 max savings, with 2 uses per account. Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

Certified Refurbished Bosch Outlet at eBay: Up to 60% off

Pick up the power tools you've been looking for and save. Shop Now at eBay Tips These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate. See the individual product pages for shipping information. (Many items ship for free.) Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch 18V 6-1/2" Circular Saw Kit for $111.99 (low by $105).
Beauty & Fashionmoneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
Shoppingdoctorofcredit.com

[Targeted] Get 5% eBay Bucks On Purchases

EBay is offering select users 5% back on purchases from August 23rd through August 25th. The Promotion starts at 4:00AM PT on August 23rd, 2021 and ends at 11:59PM PT on August 25th, 2021 (the “Promotion Period”). The Promotion applies to any qualifying items purchased during the Promotion Period that meet the minimum purchase requirement.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

DiscountMags 48 Hours Sale: 1 year for $4.80

That's a savings of up to $73. It includes fashion journalism stalwarts like Elle and Vogue, cooking classics like Bon Appetit, fitness mags like Men's Health, home inspo from Architectural Digest, sports and business magazines, and more. Buy Now at DiscountMags Tips Pictured is the Elle 1-Year Subscription for $4.80 ($44 off).
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$40 or less

Over 30 men's items are on sale, including jeans and jackets. Buy Now at Lucky Brand Tips Pictured are the Lucky Brand Men's 105 Slim Taper Advanced Stretch Jeans for $29.99 ($69 off list) Shipping adds $10, although orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Shoppingmoneytalksnews.com

$44 for members

Coupon code "BTSEXCLUSIVE" drops the price – you'll have to sign in to your Reebok Unlocked account to see this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join. A slightly lesser discount applies if you're not signed in.) Buy Now at Reebok Tips Reebok Unlocked members also bag free shipping. In White/Black/Court Green.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Thermos FUNtainer 12-Ounce Kids’ Straw Bottles for just $11.99!

Amazon has some great savings on Thermos FUNtainers right now!. As a deal idea, you can grab these THERMOS FUNTAINER 12 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Kids Straw Bottles for just $11.99!. This is a great time to grab one for the new school year. Sign up for a free...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

Hello savings! Best-selling cookware, fall fashion finds, and shopper-loved vacuums are all on sale at Amazon right now, but there's even better news. Amazon's outlet store dropped new ″Super Discounts,″ which are all $10 and under. The fresh assortment includes 3,000 markdowns across all departments. And while these deals last, shoppers can save up to 53 percent on the featured kitchen gadgets, stylish accessories, and face masks with thousands of five-star ratings.
Recipesthemanual.com

Walmart is Practically Giving Away this Cuisinart Gas Grill Today

Right now, Walmart has a fantastic Cuisinart Deluxe Four-Burner Propane Gas Grill for just $247, saving you $87 on the usual price. If you’ve been tempted to embrace gas grilling for a while, you’re going to love the features available here and your bank balance is going to adore the price cut. With summer still hanging on, you don’t want to miss out so snap it up now while stock lasts.
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When you need a particular product in a hurry, there are few places easier to find what you're looking for than Amazon. With just a few clicks, you can locate practically any item, purchase it, and know that it will arrive at your doorstep days later. However, with so many products available, some occasionally fall through the cracks when it comes safety. Unfortunately, that's the case with one Amazon exclusive product that's being pulled from the market, and authorities are telling anyone who has one at home to stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your Amazon purchases are affected and what to do if you have the recalled product at home.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

How To Sell Clothes Online: Declutter Your Closet and Make Money in the Process

Table of Contents What Clothing Can You Sell Online? Tools You Need To Sell Clothing Online Photos and Product Description Best Practices How Do You Get Paid? Dealing With Disputes from Buyers The Best Places To Sell Clothes Online The pandemic has really changed the way we dress, and more importantly, the way we shop. After being stuck in the house for so long, it’s become second nature to shop online (if it weren’t already). What do you do when you want to get rid of clothing that’s no longer you? You could wait all day on a line at a consignment store trying to sell your...
RetailEyewitness News

MONEY MONDAY: Ways to save on back-to-school shopping

(WFSB) - Parents will soon be spending hundreds of dollars on school supplies for their child, but there are ways to avoid spending a small fortune. The National Retail Federation says the average family will spend more than $800 on back-to-school supplies. That’s way up from last year, but there...
ShoppingYakima Herald Republic

Sell Gift Cards Online on These 5 Sites

Whether it’s a birthday, graduation or holiday, it’s likely that you’ll get a stack of gift cards for any celebration. Also likely: you’ll end up with a few you can’t use or don’t want. Maybe your boss gave you a Starbucks gift card, but you aren’t a coffee drinker. Or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy