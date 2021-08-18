Flash Flood Warning issued for Blair, Centre, Huntingdon by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Blair; Centre; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northwestern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 137 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stormstown, Bald Eagle, Warriors Mark, Ramblewood, Port Matilda, Spruce Creek, Birmingham, Franklinville, Rock Springs, Petersburg and Alexandria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
