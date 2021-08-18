Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blair County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Blair, Centre, Huntingdon by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Blair; Centre; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Northwestern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 137 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stormstown, Bald Eagle, Warriors Mark, Ramblewood, Port Matilda, Spruce Creek, Birmingham, Franklinville, Rock Springs, Petersburg and Alexandria. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Blair County, PA
City
Port Matilda, PA
City
Birmingham, PA
City
Spruce Creek, PA
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
County
Huntingdon County, PA
City
Alexandria, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Blair Centre#State College#Warriors Mark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anoka, Hennepin, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 05:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anoka; Hennepin; Sherburne; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wright County in central Minnesota Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Northwestern Anoka County in east central Minnesota Sherburne County in central Minnesota * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 556 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monticello, or near Buffalo, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Albertville around 605 AM CDT. Maple Grove, St. Michael, Otsego, Rogers and Corcoran around 615 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Champlin, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Anoka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kandiyohi County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 04:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meeker County in central Minnesota Northwestern McLeod County in central Minnesota Southern Stearns County in central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 443 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or 13 miles northeast of Willmar, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Paynesville around 450 AM CDT. Grove City around 455 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Watkins and Kimball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Mclean County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McLean, Mountrail, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: McLean; Mountrail; Ward The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Ward County in north central North Dakota North central McLean County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 645 AM CDT. * At 616 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Parshall, or 30 miles northwest of Garrison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Makoti around 635 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Caldwell Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caldwell; Ouachita; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 will be possible. * WHERE...Union Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MELLETTE COUNTY At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Intersection of Highway 83 and White River, or 9 miles northeast of White River, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Mellette County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mountrail County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mountrail, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:48:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mountrail; Ward THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WARD AND EASTERN MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Northwestern Orangeburg; Southeastern Orangeburg Patchy dense fog over southern portions of the Central Savannah River Area of GA and Midlands of SC Fog and low cloud cover has developed over southern portions of the CSRA and Midlands and is slowly drifting north. This includes portions of Interstates 95 and 26, Orangeburg, Barnwell and Waynesboro and surrounding areas. Visibilities in some locations are expected to fall below one half mile. Motorists are urged to use caution early this morning.
Allendale County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley PATCHY DENSE FOG OVER SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND GEORGIA WILL REMAIN UNTIL EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog, with some areas locally dense, will expand over southeast South Carolina and Georgia through daybreak. The fog may become locally dense, especially over high bridges, reducing visibilities to less than one-half mile.
Dunn County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunn, Pepin, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Dunn; Pepin; Pierce A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pepin, southeastern Pierce and southern Dunn Counties through 615 AM CDT At 530 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Plum City, or 14 miles east of Red Wing, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Plum City around 535 AM CDT. Eau Galle around 550 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Durand. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Buffalo County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Jackson, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Jackson; Trempealeau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Wabasha, Buffalo, western Jackson and Trempealeau Counties through 745 AM CDT At 610 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Durand to near Modena to 8 miles northwest of Plainview. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arcadia, Mondovi, Wabasha, Whitehall, Alma, Buffalo, Osseo, Blair, Independence, Strum, Buffalo City, Kellogg, Modena, Price, Franklin, York, Eleva, Northfield, Ettrick and Levis. This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Hidalgo County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hunterdon The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 923 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated the Neshanic River at Reaville remains in flood. Flooding will likely continue for the next few hours. Do not drive over flooded roadways! * For Neshanic at Reaville: At 9:15am the stage was 8.44 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 208 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Sierra Vista, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of south central Cochise County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Burlington County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 06:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC005-242230- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0024.000000T0000Z-210825T0200Z/ /PEBN4.1.ER.210824T0015Z.210824T0945Z.210825T0200Z.NO/ 623 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening... The Flood Warning continues for the North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton. * Until this evening. * At 6:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 2.5 feet. * Flood stage is 2.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 2.1 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 2.5 feet, Some minor flooding begins in Eastampton along Rustic, Peninsula, and Paducah Roads. Lee Street, Joe Road, and Jill Court in Southampton also begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.5 feet on 04/18/2011. Target Area: Burlington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton affecting Burlington County. For the Rancocas Creek...including Pemberton...Minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri North Branch Rancocas Creek Pemberton 2.5 2.5 Tue 6 am EDT 2.4 2.2 MSG
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Socorro County in central New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 741 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area in west central Socorro county. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen just southwest of Magdalena that will lead to excessive runoff and potential flash flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible through 9 pm MDT. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Magdalena. This includes the following highways Highway 60 between Mile Markers 102 and 117. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTH CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES At 853 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Lake, or 23 miles south of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Spring Lake, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle and Glencross. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Dewey County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 834 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Eagle, or 12 miles southwest of Mclaughlin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Isabel, Firesteel, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle, Bullhead, Black Horse, Spring Lake, Klein Ranch, Glencross and southeastern Standing Rock Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Corson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EASTERN CORSON AND NORTH CENTRAL DEWEY COUNTIES At 853 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Spring Lake, or 23 miles south of Mclaughlin, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mclaughlin, Timber Lake, Spring Lake, Trail City, Mahto, Little Eagle and Glencross. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy