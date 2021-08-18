Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks announce signing of Derrick Rose

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XALZN_0bVPrcph00

The New York Knicks re-signed guard Derrick Rose to a contract on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however ESPN previously reported it is a three-year, $43 million contract.

Rose, 32, averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 assists over 35 games (three starts) with the Knicks after being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 8.

“Derrick’s arrival last season played a major role in our team’s success and the culture we instilled,” Knicks president Leon Rose said in a statement. “He continues to be a great player and teammate and is an extension of Coach (Tom) Thibodeau on the court. We look forward to him being a key piece of our team moving forward.”

Rose has averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 assists per game over 13 seasons for five different teams. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft and league MVP following the 2010-11 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNGdX_0bVPrcph00
Also Read:
New York Knicks restructure Taj Gibson’s deal for two years

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Macmullan
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Espn#The Detroit Pistons#The Chicago Bulls#Nba Draft#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Miles McBride Signs Mult-Year Deal with the Knicks

Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, the New York Knicks signed rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride to a three-year deal with the first two years guaranteed, and year three is a team option. McBride stands to make 1.8 million in his second year, and according to Spotrac, he will make just under a million dollars his rookie season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Earl Monroe Wanted New York Knicks To Make Different Moves: "They're Pretty Much The Same Team As They Were Last Year."

The New York Knicks did not end up winning the NBA championship, but overall, their season has been more successful than in years past. They have the reigning COTY in Coach Thibodeau. Julius Randle's improvement this season has led the team to the playoffs while netting him the 2020-21 Most Improved award. However, it was clear that the New York Knicks were outclassed by the Atlanta Hawks in their matchup, and the Knicks were unceremoniously sent home.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

New York Knicks' Obi Toppin Might Actually Be Really Good

Obi Toppin came into the NBA as the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the world's biggest media market (New York City). Toppin was the 2020 National college player of the year at the University of Dayton, and straight from there he was headed to Madison Square Garden to play for the New York Knicks.
NBASLAM

New York Knicks To Sign Recently Waived Dwayne Bacon

The New York Knicks announced this week that the team will sign guard Dwayne Bacon to a contract according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bacon had a breakout season for the Orlando Magic last season, producing career-highs of 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds with 1.3 assists in all 72 games (50 starts). Despite showing durability and improvement in production, the Magic waived him.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Knicks Trade Robinson-Earl To Thunder For Jokubaitis, McBride

JULY 30: The trade is now official, the Knicks announced in a press release. JULY 29: The Knicks will send the No. 32 pick to the Thunder for the Nos. 34 and 36 selections, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds (via Twitter) that the Knicks will be choosing Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick, and he will then be rerouted to Oklahoma City.
NBANBC Sports

Evan Fournier explains why he left Celtics for Knicks

Evan Fournier was more than willing to stay with the Boston Celtics for the right price, it appears. The veteran wing agreed to a four-year contract with the New York Knicks on Monday that could be worth up to $78 million. The Celtics weren't willing to pay Fournier that kind of money, but if the two sides had found common financial ground, the 28-year-old admitted he would have preferred to stay in Boston.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Is Focused On Andrew Wiggins

The New York Knicks have finally decided to make some moves in the NBA offseason. This is something they have failed to do in year’s past and that is why they were one of the worst teams in the league since Carmelo Anthony left. Now, the team seems to be trending in the right direction and there could be more moves on the horizon.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: Reacting to 3 awful trade ideas that send John Wall to NY

New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, John Wall, National Basketball Association, Leon Rose, James L. Dolan, Collin Sexton, NBA 2K21, Damian Lillard. NY Knicks, John Wall (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Back in June, an article was written showing three potential trades to send Houston Rockets to point guard John Wall...
NBAbleachernation.com

The Bulls Did Make Derrick Rose an Offer, But the Knicks Reportedly Blew It Away

Derrick Rose was on the Chicago Bulls’ radar this offseason after posting one of his most successful seasons in years with the New York Knicks. The former superstar averaged a critical 14.9 points and 4.2 assists per game over his 35 games played with New York, ultimately helping the franchise lock in a No. 4 seed and their first playoff appearance since 2013. Earlier this summer, we got word that Rose and the Bulls shared a mutual interest in a possible reunion. Rose needed a new long-term contract, and the Bulls needed to bolster their point guard depth. But how strong truly was that interest?
NBAelitesportsny.com

What to expect from this new New York Knicks starting 5

The New York Knicks will have a brand new starting lineup headed into 2021-22. What should fans expect with the slight changes?. After exceeding expectations last season, the New York Knicks are ready to keep building and moving forward in 2021-22. Instead of going for the big splash in free agency, the front office just focused on maintaining the core and adding elsewhere when necessary. Throw in good drafting, and both Leon Rose and Scott Perry should have several suitors wanting to take them out for a T-bone at Gallagher’s.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Knicks Trade Is Centered Around Damian Lillard

There were trade rumors circulating around the NBA recently about where Damian Lillard would prefer to go if he requests a trade. The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks were among those who entered the conversation. Lillard has denied his intention of requesting a trade but that might not be the case this offseason, but it remains something to monitor.

Comments / 2

Community Policy