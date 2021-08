Eevee is a Pokémon with eight unique evolutions, and you can acquire all of them in Pokémon Go. However, because of how many versions you can find, each comes with a different evolution method. Typically, in the standard games, players would give Eevee an item to evolve into a specific evolution or increase its friendship levels. That doesn’t entirely work in Pokémon Go, making the evolution process a little complicated. However, if you’re hunting a specific Eevee evolution, each comes with a name trick that you can use to evolve it into that particular transformation immediately. This guide details all Eevee name tricks in Pokémon Go.