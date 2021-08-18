Cancel
Music

Kanye West Set To Play ‘Donda’ Livestream At Soldier Field

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter playing Donda for crowds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye West will be bringing the show to Soldier Field in Chicago on August 26. While the album isn’t out, fans are speculating that this latest show may be preceding the project’s highly anticipated release. On August 5, Kanye orchestrated...

www.udiscovermusic.com

