Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Australia’s latest wage figures are terrible – and we can’t blame the pandemic | Greg Jericho

By Greg Jericho
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oOPc_0bVPrMuB00
Australian currency and pay packet Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Australia’s terrible wages growth of just 0.4% in the June quarter despite unemployment falling below 5% has dashed any hopes that wages will be growing back above 3% anytime soon. It highlights the complete triumph of governments around the country aiming to keep wages low.

The latest wages price figures released on Wednesday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics might be the most disconcerting economic data for some time.

Yes, last year wages actually fell, and the economy as a whole went backwards. But that was expected – we were dealing with a pandemic and everything was shut.

Related: An end to Australia’s iron ore export boom is just what the economy doesn’t need | Greg Jericho

But in the June quarter, which takes in April, May and June, things were going well – lockdowns were largely absent, people were going to the movies again, travelling across borders, seeing plays and musicals and eating out.

In that time there was a very sharp fall in the unemployment rate to a decade low of 4.9% and we were hearing all manner of talk about skills shortages and how, because our migrant intake had been slashed, wages would start to pick up because of supply constraints.

In the December quarter of last year and the first three months of this year, that seemed to be the story – wages grew by 0.6% in both quarters and things looked on the up.

But now we have the third-worst quarter of wages growth ever recorded outside of the Covid shutdown of last year:

If the graph does no display then click here

A major reason is state governments putting off wage negotiations and scheduled wage rises until some uncertain period after the pandemic. The federal government’s move to also limit public service workers’ pay rise to no more than the private sector growth has also begun to take effect.

The annual growth of public sector wages of just 1.3% is the lowest ever recorded. Public sector wages are now depressing wages growth and in turn the economy:

If the graph does no display then click here

The Reserve Bank governor, Philip Lowe, has repeatedly noted that for interest rates to rise, inflation needs to be consistently above 2% and for that to occur, wages would need to grow annually above 3%.

And yet overall wages growth is now just 1.7%:

If the graph does no display then click here

This week after a freedom of information request from Nine journalist Shane Wright , the Reserve Bank released some documents suggesting it was “possible that some structural factors”, including migration, could be contributing to “low wages growth”.

It would appear from these figures that government policy – both explicit with respect to its own workers and implicit through industrial relations legislation – might be more of an issue.

The real worry is not just the low wages growth, but that it comes at a time when unemployment is so low.

I have noted often how since 2016 the link between wages and unemployment has shifted – where once an unemployment rate of, for example, 5.5% would have wages growing over 3.25%, now only has growth of around 2%.

But things are even worse.

Since 2016 an unemployment rate of 4.9% would mean wages grow by around 2.4%; instead we have them growing by almost a third slower at 1.7%:

If the graph does no display then click here

Even worse, the problem is not high underemployment. For the first time we are also seeing a split in the relationship between wages growth and underemployment.

If the graph does no display then click here

Compared with the most recent consumer price index rate of 3.8%, you could argue real wages fell by 2.1% – the biggest drop ever recorded.

I actually think that is a bit unfair. The CPI is bouncing around like mad at the moment and is best ignored.

A better guide is the RBA’s underlying inflation measure of the “trimmed mean”. But even on this measure, real wages were essentially flat, and when taking into account taxation and government payments, likely falling:

If the graph does no display then click here

The problem is not just the public sector. In only four industries are wages growing faster now than a year ago:

If the graph does no display then click here

The construction sector has had the biggest recover. This does appear to be a sign of skills constraints, given the government’s homebuilder package has created a big demand for construction workers.

But even here things are weak.

While construction wages jumped nicely in the second half of last year and led to a current annual growth of 2.2%, so weak is the growth in the first half of this year that it would only translate to annual growth of 1.8% – right on average of the five years before the pandemic:

If the graph does no display then click here

There is nothing good in these wages figures; but the worst part is we can’t blame the pandemic.

What we have is evidence of the structural change of how wages now grow in Australia – much less than in the past, and much less even with low levels of unemployment.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Wages#Australian#Aap Australia#Covid#The Reserve Bank#Rba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
Australia
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheConversationAU

The official figures say wages aren't growing — here's why they're wrong

Have you heard about the latest wage figures? I hope not. They’re meaningless. What the widely quoted measure of average weekly earnings purports to show is that wages grew a mere 0.1% over the year to May. It’s not true. It’s not what happened. For most of us, wages grew by much more. That’s not to say wage growth has been high — the best estimate is that private sector wages have climbed 1.9% over the past year and public sector wages a record low 1.3% — but both are still well above nothing, and generally well above our near-record low rates...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Firmer commodity prices help Australia, NZ dlrs make tiny gains

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose slightly against the greenback on Tuesday, helped by improving commodity prices, and some weakness in the U.S. currency ahead of a central bankers convention hosted by the Federal Reserve. The Aussie dollar was only 0.08% higher at $0.7216...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Voters in Sydney’s Liberal ‘heartland’ more worried about climate than Covid, polling suggests

Voters in three Liberal-held federal seats in metropolitan Sydney remain worried about climate change despite the pressing frustrations and uncertainties associated with the Delta outbreak, according to new electorate-level polling commissioned by an activist group. New seat polls commissioned by Climate 200, an organisation supporting independent political candidates committed to...
BusinessTelegraph

Delta lockdowns set to stifle New Zealand’s economic recovery

New Zealand’s latest lockdowns are likely to stifle the country’s economic recovery, experts have warned. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern has extended a nationwide lockdown until at least the end of the week in a bid to clamp down on an outbreak of the delta variant. As part of a controversial...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars regain footing on firmer commodities

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars pulled away from 9-month lows struck last week, as buoyant sentiment in equity and commodity markets offset worries over rising COVID-19 infections and extended lockdowns in both countries. The commodity-linked Aussie climbed 0.38% to $0.7163 by 0355 GMT recovering...
EconomyDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Troubles Intensify After Bleak PMIs

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, PMIs, Covid, Risk Trends - Talking Points. Australian Dollar in focus after big weekly drop versus the US Dollar. PMI figures for August show Australian economy continues to slow. AUD/USD technical outlook faces hard rebound path after big drop. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Australian Dollar is reacting...
Public Healthmoneyweek.com

Australia and the economic costs of a “zero Covid-19” strategy

While much of the global economy is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns, Australia is a worrying exception. Covid-19 cases are rising sharply, its most populous states (accounting for over half of GDP) are back under lockdowns, and fears are growing of a double-dip recession. In recent years, Australia has been one of the world’s economic success stories. Two years ago, it marked three decades without a recession, the longest run of growth since at least the 1930s (when accurate records began). And though Australia’s economy bounced back relatively strongly from last year’s downturn, it is contracting again in the current (third) quarter, and a (two-quarter) recession could now be on the cards. Australia is “slumping just as the rest of the world is recovering”, says Matthew Lynn in The Spectator. “In fact, it is about to show the economic cost of a zero Covid strategy.”
Public Healthrock947.com

Virus-free New Zealand plans border reopening amid labour shortage

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Under pressure from businesses and public sectors facing a worker shortage that policymakers fear will fuel inflation, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to unveil plans this week to reopen the country’s borders. Ardern garnered global praise for containing local transmission of COVID-19 via an...
HealthThe Guardian

Can your boss make you get vaccinated in Australia?

Debate continues over whether workplaces should mandate vaccinations for their employees. In Australia, only a few companies have decided to make their workers get the jab – including Qantas. But questions have been raised about the legality and ethics of it all. Laura Murphy-Oates talks to political reporter Paul Karp about what mandatory vaccinations in workplaces would look like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy