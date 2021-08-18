Cancel
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers man: Orbitz refuses to refund money after canceled flight

By News 12 Staff
A Yonkers man is warning travelers to beware if you're booking airline flights online. Robert Corcoran says he bought roundtrip tickets to Spain last year on Orbitz. But when the flight was canceled due to COVID, Corcoran says he never received a refund. He says he has contacted the company multiple times and was given dead links to file a claim, but he remains without his money. "$770 is nothing to Orbitz, which is owned by Expedia, I found out. But to my wife and I, it's our rent. I don't understand why they won't give it back." News 12 has reached out to Orbitz but hasn't heard back yet.

