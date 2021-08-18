Philadelphia Eagles’ Tyree Jackson (back) out 8-10 weeks

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback-turned-tight end Tyree Jackson will miss eight-to-10 weeks with a broken bone in his back, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Jackson, who was expected to make the team, sustained the injury Tuesday during a joint practice with the New England Patriots.

The 6-foot-7 Jackson made a catch in the back of the end zone and landed hard on his back. The injury will not require surgery.

Jackson was creating hype in training camp after converting to tight end in November 2020. He threw for 6,999 yards and 49 touchdowns in three seasons (32 games) with the Buffalo Bulls of the Mid-American Conference.

He signed with the Buffalo Bills as a quarterback following the 2019 draft but was cut from the team. He played in the XFL as a quarterback in 2020 before signing a reserve/futures contract with the Eagles last January.

He had two receptions for 19 yards on five targets in the Eagles’ first preseason game.

The expectation is that the Eagles will carry Jackson on their original 53-man roster and then put him on injured reserve, allowing for a return mid-season. Putting him on injured reserve now ensures he will miss the entire 2021 season.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: