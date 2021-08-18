Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles’ Tyree Jackson (back) out 8-10 weeks

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmd7T_0bVPrGbp00

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback-turned-tight end Tyree Jackson will miss eight-to-10 weeks with a broken bone in his back, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Jackson, who was expected to make the team, sustained the injury Tuesday during a joint practice with the New England Patriots.

The 6-foot-7 Jackson made a catch in the back of the end zone and landed hard on his back. The injury will not require surgery.

Jackson was creating hype in training camp after converting to tight end in November 2020. He threw for 6,999 yards and 49 touchdowns in three seasons (32 games) with the Buffalo Bulls of the Mid-American Conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EP8bv_0bVPrGbp00 Also Read:
Philadelphia Eagles schedule and 2021 season predictions

He signed with the Buffalo Bills as a quarterback following the 2019 draft but was cut from the team. He played in the XFL as a quarterback in 2020 before signing a reserve/futures contract with the Eagles last January.

He had two receptions for 19 yards on five targets in the Eagles’ first preseason game.

The expectation is that the Eagles will carry Jackson on their original 53-man roster and then put him on injured reserve, allowing for a return mid-season. Putting him on injured reserve now ensures he will miss the entire 2021 season.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyree Jackson
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The Eagles#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bulls#The Buffalo Bills#Xfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Step-by-step: How Eagles’ Tyree Jackson went from failed QB prospect to intriguing TE in weeks

PHILADELPHIA – Whenever Tyree Jackson lines up with the Eagles’ second-team offense in practice, Joe Flacco knows he has a chance to make a big play over the middle. Flacco, who has played in the NFL for 14 years and has a Super Bowl ring, says he’s never played with a target quite like Jackson, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound former quarterback who is trying to win a job after converting to tight end last winter.
NFLfullscalephilly.com

Eagles: Can Tyree Jackson beat out Richard Rodgers for TE3?

We already know who the top two tight ends in the Eagles offense will be. Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are going to be focal points of Nick Sirianni’s offensive attack, and that was evident in the team’s first preseason game. The bulk of the targets went to tight ends...
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Eagles’ Tyree Jackson Suffers Fractured Bone In Back During Tuesday’s Practice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned of an injury update for an Eagles’ player who was shining during training camp. Tyree Jackson suffered a fractured bone in his back after going down hard during Tuesday’s practice. It’s typically an 8-10 weeks recovery that does not require surgery. CBS3’s Pat Gallen says the quarterback-turned-tight end was having an eye-opening training camp. Injury update on Tyree Jackson. Fractured bone in his back. Non-surgical injury. Typically an 8-10 week recovery.  He went down hard in practice yesterday. The QB-turned-TE was having an eye-opening camp. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) August 18, 2021 Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 
NFLchatsports.com

Tyree Jackson out 8-10 weeks due to back injury

Well, there’s some bad news on the Tyree Jackson front. The Philadelphia Eagles tight end is expected to miss 8-10 weeks as he recovers from a fractured bone in his back. The injury will not require surgery, though, according to the team’s public relations department. Jackson got hurt after making...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Eagles’ summer standout Tyree Jackson suffers back injury | Why he is likely to be redshirted this season

The Eagles’ most intriguing offensive project of training camp has been shut down due to a notable injury. Quarterback-turned-tight end Tyree Jackson suffered a fracture in his back on Tuesday during the Eagles’ second joint practice with the New England Patriots. Jackson fell awkwardly on his back while attempting to make a catch during team drills. While he was able to return to the field for additional reps, further examination revealed the fracture.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles training camp star suffers back fracture, out 8-10 weeks

Eagles training camp star Tyree Jackson suffered a fracture in his back on Tuesday. While the QB-turned-TE won’t need surgery, he is expected to miss 8-10 weeks. The injury happened late in Tuesday’s joint practice against the Patriots. Jackson leaped in the air at the back of the end zone to haul in a pass but landed squarely on his back and was clearly in pain. While Jackson didn’t even take a trip to the medical tent, he was hurting.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Blunt Admission On Josh Rosen’s Performance

After spending the tail end of 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers roster, former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen is heading into his fourth NFL season and first full year with the team. And it’s not going great so far. Rosen is currently competing with Nate Sudfeld for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy