Hochul pledges new approach to City Hall after 'sane' meeting with de Blasio

By Erin Durkin and Madina Touré
 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged a new era of relations between Albany and City Hall after sitting down with Mayor Bill de Blasio in a meeting the mayor dubbed “sane" — a departure from his dealings with the current governor.

Hochul, who will become governor when Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation takes effect on Tuesday, said her method of dealing with the mayor will be starkly different than Cuomo’s.

“I have a different approach to governing. Everyone has their own style,” Hochul told reporters after touring an elementary school in Corona, Queens. “I roll up my sleeves and I get the job done, because I don’t have time for distractions, particularly coming into this position ... We’re just going to have different approaches.”

Hochul and de Blasio met for more than an hour on Tuesday, discussing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, economic recovery, rent relief and congestion pricing.

“It was just a good, healthy, sane — emphasize the word ‘sane’ — conversation, which I truly appreciate,” de Blasio told reporters Wednesday.

Hochul took that as high praise. “I’m just really honored that the mayor called me sane,” she said.

Cuomo and de Blasio have famously feuded for years , and de Blasio has hailed his rival’s downfall in a sexual harassment scandal.

One potential point of ongoing tension is congestion pricing, which de Blasio pressed Hochul to speed up after declaring the MTA’s 16-month timeline for an environmental study “ridiculous.”

Hochul expressed broad support Wednesday for congestion pricing, which will charge drivers to enter central parts of Manhattan, but was non-committal on the timeline.

“There are certain legislative legal requirements in place that have to be followed,” she said. “It’s something I’ve supported. I have supported congestion pricing. But in terms of the timing, I have to follow what’s in place right now. But it’s very much on my mind.”

She said she would meet with MTA executives to determine how long they can go without the billions of dollars in revenue congestion pricing is expected to generate.

Hochul also said she would make speeding up the distribution of federal rent aid — which has lagged even as a wave of evictions looms when a moratorium expires — a top priority.

“That is something that is critically important to me personally — and that is getting the federal dollars out to people who are desperately waiting for them. I’m talking about people who are so anxious about their rental payments that are past due, that are currently due and will be due in the future while they’re still getting on their feet,” she said.

“And particularly the landlords. People have an image of landlords as being the fat cats who have large buildings. That’s not the case in many circumstances," she said. "These are small business owners, right here in Corona, Queens, who just set up their little shop downstairs on the first floor and are maybe renting out an apartment or two in the building above them. They are hurting as well.”

De Blasio, who has said Cuomo’s way of doing business is “aberrant” and “not normal,” said he’s looking forward to dealing with Hochul.

"Very positive meeting, very productive meeting. We know each other a long time. Again, we haven't worked super closely together, but there's a good relationship going back for years now,” he said. “We talked especially about fighting the Delta variant and about building a recovery. That was the number one topic. And you know, a good, open dialogue on the different approaches and what makes sense to do.”

