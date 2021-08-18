Cancel
Kanye West planning third ‘Donda’ listening event for Apple Music

Cover picture for the articleKanye West and Apple Music are teaming up for a third exclusive livestream on Apple Music next week. According to a new report from Variety, Kanye is holding a third public listening session for his unreleased Donda album, and it will be exclusively live streamed on Apple Music. The report...

Kanye West shows off bedroom in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West has showed off his living space inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 'Stronger' hitmaker is currently living in the sports ground in Atlanta while finishing his upcoming album 'Donda' and it seems there's not much to distract him from his work as his set-up is very basic. Kanye shared...
Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
Amidst Divorce, Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Started Spending Personal Time Together Again

Based on what viewers saw on Keeping Up with the Kardashians final season, things were not going well for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West last year. Kardashian lamented on the show that she wanted someone she could do the “little things” with, which was complicated by West living mostly on a ranch in Wyoming. Their issues eventually snowballed into Kardashian filing for divorce in late February. The proceedings are still underway, but the two have been spending more personal time together as of late.
Kim Kardashian Wears a Full-Body Balenciaga Outfit to Kanye's Second Donda Party

Kim Kardashian stepped out a mysterious look to support her estranged husband Kanye West. The star and all four of her children attended West's second listening party for his 10th studio album Donda Thursday, which took place once again at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kardashian wore an all-black Balenciaga outfit, which included a long-sleeved top, tight pants, over-the-knee boots, and a full face mask. The star also wore black stilletos, with her hair in a long braid.
Still a team! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put on a united front in California six months after their split made headlines. The 40-year-old reality star and the 44-year-old musician were spotted grabbing lunch together in Malibu on Friday, August 20. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the estranged pair attempting to keep a low profile as they exited their vehicles.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Rock Matching Black Balenciaga Looks to 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Event

Style going strong! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have split in February, but they’re still coordinating their clothing choices — and fans are taking notice. Not only did they both rock matching red ensembles ensembles to the first Donda listening last month, but they did the whole matchy-matchy thing once again for the second Donda listening on Thursday, August 5.
Kanye West: Fans frustrated as rapper announces another Donda listening party

Fans have reacted with frustration to the news that Kanye West is holding a further listening party for Donda while the new album remains unreleased. Following two previous listening party events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this summer, West today (Wednesday 19th August) announced that a third would take place in his hometown of Chicago. The event is set to take place at Soldier Field on 26 August; tickets for the event go on sale on 20 August.
Music Video: DC – Paro(noia)

With the amount of music that is released each and every week, it is nearly impossible to narrow down one listener’s favorite projects of the year into a top five or top 10 list. Jennifer Hudson dropped Heaux Tales, Isaiah Rashad delivered The House Is Burning and Dave dropped We’re All Alone In This Together. Not to mention, Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar will all drop new music this year. What I can say without wavering is that when I think back at the chaotic year of 2021, I will think of DC’s In The Loop. The 10-track project is one of the warmest and honest releases in recent memory. On tracks like “Neighbourhood,” the London native lets us into the moment that he was tapped. On other tracks like “Bobby & Rowdy,” he dives into the discussion about brotherhood. While every track on the project has replay value, one of the tracks that seems to stand out above the others is “Paro(noia).”
Kanye West Allegedly Posts Drake’s Toronto Home Address

The war of “who is going to drop the album first” continues with Kanye adding fuel to the fire as he allegedly posted Drake’s Toronto home address. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye posted a Google Maps screenshot of what appears to allegedly be the home of the Canadian rapper.
Kanye West Reportedly Made $7 Million From ‘Donda’ Merchandise While Setting Record Streaming Number for Apple Music

Kanye West‘s latest project, which he initially announced about a year ago, may become the most anticipated album in music history at the rate that it is going. The public has been given another release date, the third, anticipated for today, Aug. 13. In the meantime, before officially releasing the album Donda, named after his deceased mother, Kanye is already breaking records.
How to Get Tickets to Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party in Chicago

Kanye West’s latest event for his upcoming album “Donda” is a listening party at the Soldier Field in Chicago — and you’re invited. Tickets to the Kanye West Presents: The Donda Album Experience will go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, Aug. 20, at noon. CDT — or, 1 p.m. ET. As a clock counts down to the tickets’ release, the website’s offered some helpful tips to prepare for getting your ticket to the Donda experience. Shoppers are recommended to arrive on the site 10 minutes early, and sign into their Ticketmaster accounts if they have one. It’s essential to confirm...
Kanye West To Hold ‘Donda’ Listening Party At Soldier Field On Aug. 26

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Kanye West will hold a “listening party” for his as yet unreleased album Donda at Soldier Field next week. It will be the third such event for the rapper’s album, which is named after his late mother, Donda West. He hosted two previous events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The listening party was announced in a spartan post on Instagram. Tickets go on sale on Friday on Ticketmaster for the show to be held at 9 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Soldier Field. Before the first two listening events, West reportedly had been living inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while working...
Kanye West’s manager confirms ‘DONDA’ will be released after Chicago listening event next week

Kanye West’s forthcoming album DONDA will be released following the rapper’s listening event next week, according to his manager.Fans were frustrated to learn that the rapper is holding a third listening party for his tenth studio album while the record remains unreleased.Following on from the two previous listening parties held in Atlanta earlier this summer, West announced that a third event is due to take place in his hometown of Chicago on 26 August.The album is scheduled to arrive the following day (27 August), according to a listing on Apple Music. As reported by NME, the news appears to...

