Port Jervis man charged in assault of two city police officers

A 37-year-old Port Jervis man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two city police officers. The officers say they were called to a home on Barcelow Street for a domestic disturbance just before 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers say Guy Dixon, 37, slammed the front door of the home so hard in their faces that it caused the glass to shatter and hit the officers. One officer suffered minor cuts. The other suffered a more serious hand and arm injury, requiring surgery. Dixon has been charged with assault on a police officer.