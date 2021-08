For the first time ever, Italy's Serie A comes to Paramount+. Inter Milan kick off Italy's top flight for 2021-22 as they host Genoa at 12:30 p.m. ET. Milan are Serie A's defending champions, but the team that takes the pitch today is a far cry from the one which lifted the trophy last season. Star striker Romelu Lukaku is now suiting up for Chelsea, and right back Achraf Hakimi is now teammates with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. On the sideline, Antonio Conte is out and Simone Inzaghi has replaced him. Inter start the title defense against a Genoa side that finished in 11th as they seek a respectable finish in the top half of the table this season.