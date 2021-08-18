Cancel
Immigration

Shyne Granted U.S. Visa With Help From Diddy

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago

More than a decade after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and deported back to his home country of Belize as a noncitizen felon, Jamal (now known as Moses) “ Shyne ” Barrow has made his return to the United States with the help of several figures, most notable Sean “ Diddy ” Combs.

Shyne, who was deported upon his 2009 release from prison following a 10-year prison sentence for his involvement in the 1999 shooting at Club New York in Manhattan, was aided by Diddy —his former CEO and codefendant in the Club New York shooting—in securing his Visa in order to meet with U.S. senators and congressmen to help strengthen relations between Belize and America.

The former rapper turned politician served as a member of the Belizean House of Representatives and is now the leader of the conservative opposition party in the wake of former leader Patrick Faber’s ouster. The 42-year-old hopes to one day become Prime Minister of the Central American country.

Diddy-founded network, Revolt TV, shared a clip capturing Shyne’s arrival back in the U.S.

“Feels great,” said the former Brooklyn resident. “It feels great to be in America representing Belize.”

The “Bad Boyz” rapper later touched on the objectives of his return to the U.S., as well as those who facilitated his ability to be granted a Visa given his checkered history.

“I’ve been reaching out to Corey Jacobs,” he revealed. “Reaching out to Diddy, and many different friendships that I have to be able to make connections with my counterparts here in the States. In the State House of Representatives, the State Senate, as well as the United States Congress so that I could further the cause of Belize.”

A year after the release of his platinum self-titled debut album in 2000, Shyne was convicted on two counts of assault, reckless endangerment, and gun possession and sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the Club New York shooting, which left three people injured. However, he has since turned his life around and devoted himself to serving and enriching his country.

Take a stroll down memory lane and watch Shyne’s video for “Bad Boyz” featuring Barrington Levy below:

