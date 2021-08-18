Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Alea releasing new album ‘Alborotá,’ playing NYC (watch a new video)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombian-born, Bronx-based artist Alea is releasing a new album, Alborotá, this week (pre-order). It pulls from a variety of Latin American styles of music including cumbia, porro, currulao and huapango, and it features contributions from Felipe Fournier, Luisa Bastidas, Jackie Coleman of Flor de Toloache, Sonia De Los Santos, Renee Goust, Elena Moon Park, Jaime Ospina, Miche Molina, George Sáenz, Juan Ruiz, Kika Parra, Franco Pinna, and co-producer/co-arranger Sinuhé Padilla Isunza.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Loft#Latin American#Apaga#Latinxs#African#Afro Colombian#Mestizo#Nyc#Music Lyrics#Jarana Records Llc Leona#Alea Video#Direction#Mar A Del#Argelia Arreola Acting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Trivium Announce New Album In The Court Of The Dragon for October 2021 Release, Perform in an Airplane Hangar in Video for “Feast of Fire”

Trivium has announced that they will release their tenth album, titled In The Court Of The Dragon, on October 8 via Roadrunner Records. The LP was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the Fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. It will include ten tracks including their newly released single “Feast of Fire.” Fans can pre-order the album now via the band’s website.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Fragile release video trailer for new album

UK prog rock band Fragile, who feature Claire Hamill and That Joe Payne guitarist Oliver Day, have released a video trailer for their brand new studio album Beyond, which you can watch below. This is the second album of original material by the quartet, who are also known as a...
CelebritiesNME

Madonna announces reissue series on her birthday

Madonna has announced that she will reissue many of her albums in deluxe editions, after signing a new publishing deal with Warner Music Group. The singer, who celebrates her 63rd birthday today (August 16), said Warner have been “amazing partners” as details of the new campaign were shared. The series will in part commemorate the 40th anniversary of her debut singles ‘Everybody’ (1982) and ‘Burning Up’ (1982).
Brooklyn, NYRolling Stone

Christina Aguilera, Caroline Polachek to Headline LadyLand Festival

Christina Aguilera and Caroline Polachek are set to play the third LadyLand festival in Brooklyn, which will take place September 11th at Brooklyn Mirage. LadyLand was launched in 2018 and is organized by the promoter Ladyfag. The one-day event will boast a mix of musical acts, drag shows, DJ sets,...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

LadyLand announces 2021 lineup (Christina Aguilera, Caroline Polachek, more)

LadyFag's annual LadyLand Festival returns to NYC on September 11 at Brooklyn Mirage, and they've revealed the 2021 lineup. Christina Aguilera headlines, playing her first NYC show since her 2018 Radio City Music Hall dates, and the lineup also includes Caroline Polacheck, Nina Sky, La Goony Chonga, Skin (DJ set), Aquaria (Drag Race, DJ set), Kenni Javon, Mez, Michael Magnan, Sausha, and Chokehole ("XXXtream Queer Wrestling"), with more to be announced.
New York City, NYourtownny.com

Releasing a New Album with a Little Help from the City

Adi Meyerson remembers the moment she knew that making music would be her lifelong career. The Israeli native was in high school and had just finished a recital and was saddened at the fact that it was over. Her disposition changed when she came to the realization that music could be her profession, and she thought, “Oh wait, this is something I can do for the rest of my life. How cool.”
MusicBillboard

Farruko Hypes Up a Neon-Drenched Rave in 'Pepas' Music Video: Exclusive

Farruko is not one to shy away from experimenting with different genres of music. He’s got hits under his belt in reggaeton, perreo, trap, reggae and, now, EDM with “Pepas.” The music video premieres exclusively on Billboard below. Introduced to the world in June, “Pepas” -- helmed by producers IAmChino,...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Guns N’ Roses Release First New Song Since 2008, ‘Absurd’

After unveiling it during a performance at Boston’s Fenway Park on Tuesday, Guns N’ Roses have released “Absurd,” their first official new song since their 2008 album “Chinese Democracy.” However, to call the song “new” is a relative term: The song, formerly called “Silkworms,” has been knocking around for two decades and was reportedly written during the years of sessions for “Chinese Democracy.” The fast-paced track features Axl Rose singing with an almost comical British-tinged accent, along with several vintage shrieks. Slash contributes trademark fiery guitar licks throughout. “Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

TARYN SHARES MUSIC VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE “BRAND NEW” PREMIERED ON LOCK MAGAZINE

Today, Atlanta-based singer-songwriter TARYN is sharing the official music video for her latest single, “Brand New.”. “Brand New” is about shedding regrets from the past and welcoming growth, vulnerability, and experience with open arms. The pairing music video was shot in Nashville, TN and was created with a small team consisting of director Joseph Wasilewski, assistant director Garrett Boiling, gaffer Richard Chilton, and choreographer Ysa Fernandez. Over the course of the video, the camera follows TARYN closely as she dances through her home, mirroring the intimate and autobiographical nature of the song. “I think the video does a beautiful job of conveying what the song represents: frequent change and the feeling of freedom in your own space, creating an environment for yourself that you’re comfortable with and that you’re proud to live in, that expresses who you are on the inside and out,” TARYN says.
Musicartvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: UK dream-pop duo Starrgazy releases video single “OCTPUS”

Starrgazy is the musical partnership of vocalist Lucie Hill and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Wesley Morgan. Morgan sent Hill a music track during the lockdown. Inspired by My Octopus Teacher, the dreamy and woozy vibe led to the title and lyrics for “Octopus.” Within “Octopus” gentle atmospheric waves awash the listener in a journey of inner exploration. The song delves into underwater depths through a wobbly guitar sound and synths rumbling through the background to create a seasick feeling of being caught off balance.
Virginia StateYes Weekly

Music for the soul: Virginia releases new album

Life keeps going for electro-folk artist Ashley Virginia, who’ll celebrate her new album, “And Life Just Goes On Living,” Aug. 13 at Doodad Farm. “The birds still sing, the breeze still blows, and life just goes on living,” Virginia said of the impetus encircling her upcoming release. Playing like a...
Musicearmilk.com

Dirtbagjack delivers double feature in the form of "Reason/Hawthorne" [Video]

After sharing the dark and reflective single, "Dirtnap," West Cost emcee Dirtbagjack is back with a set of visuals for his songs "Reason" and "Hawthorne." "Reason" has an upbeat and bright bouncy production courtesy of no1elsebutrico and sees the rapper questioning the realities of life and the stress that comes with being a black man in America. He seeks to find a true reason to go on amidst the madness but fortunately, music is his ultimate saving grace. On "Hawthorne" he teams up with producer Background who provides him a west-coast synth-laden punchy beat which he employs to muse on about his city of Hawthorne. He takes listeners deep in the trenches and reminds them that no matter how famous he gets, he will never forget where he came from.
MusicPunknews.org

Surfbort release new video

Surfbort have released a new video. It's for the song "White claw enema bonghit." It appears to be a stand alone digital single. You can check it out below.
MusicPaste Magazine

Donda Watch: Kanye West's New Album Gets Third Release Date, First Single

The road to Kanye West’s 10th album Donda, named for his late mother, has been as idiosyncratic as the artist himself, sometimes vexing (hope none of you were counting on a July 23 or Aug. 6 release) and others stunning (the man levitated!). West has hosted a pair of livestreamed listening events at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and taken up residence at the venue in the interval, essentially letting the entire world in on his recording process (and, to some, making a powerful artistic statement on the very nature of finality). So it’s safe to say this is not your average album rollout.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Ben Platt releases new album 'Reverie,' will launch tour in February

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Ben Platt is back with new music. The 27-year-old singer and actor released his second studio album, Reverie, on Friday. Reverie features the singles "Imagine" and "Happy to Be Sad," along with 11 other songs. The album is Platt's first since his debut album, Sing to Me Instead, released in March 2019.
Musicthis song is sick

Jungle Release Timeless New Album, ‘Loving In Stereo’

Jungle have always cultivated a funky, easily groove-able sound over their seven year career. With their latest album however, they’ve struck serious sonic gold. The UK duo delivered their third studio album, Loving In Stereo, and it’s our favorite body of work from them so far. Jungle’s vibe has never...
Beauty & FashionFosters Daily Democrat

Fiveighthirteen to celebrate release of new album on Friday the Thirteenth

I don’t envy Mike Walsh’s position in sitting behind the kit trying to sort out whatever mind-melting circuitry is percolating out of Mike Effenberger and Nick Phaneuf’s collaboratively connected brainwaves and through the electronics that enable the communicative paths that squeeze musical dialogue out of their instruments. But then again, Mike Walsh always seems like he’s having so much fun. So, bravo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy