Alea releasing new album ‘Alborotá,’ playing NYC (watch a new video)

Today, Atlanta-based singer-songwriter TARYN is sharing the official music video for her latest single, “Brand New.”. “Brand New” is about shedding regrets from the past and welcoming growth, vulnerability, and experience with open arms. The pairing music video was shot in Nashville, TN and was created with a small team consisting of director Joseph Wasilewski, assistant director Garrett Boiling, gaffer Richard Chilton, and choreographer Ysa Fernandez. Over the course of the video, the camera follows TARYN closely as she dances through her home, mirroring the intimate and autobiographical nature of the song. “I think the video does a beautiful job of conveying what the song represents: frequent change and the feeling of freedom in your own space, creating an environment for yourself that you’re comfortable with and that you’re proud to live in, that expresses who you are on the inside and out,” TARYN says.