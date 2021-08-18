Alea releasing new album ‘Alborotá,’ playing NYC (watch a new video)
Colombian-born, Bronx-based artist Alea is releasing a new album, Alborotá, this week (pre-order). It pulls from a variety of Latin American styles of music including cumbia, porro, currulao and huapango, and it features contributions from Felipe Fournier, Luisa Bastidas, Jackie Coleman of Flor de Toloache, Sonia De Los Santos, Renee Goust, Elena Moon Park, Jaime Ospina, Miche Molina, George Sáenz, Juan Ruiz, Kika Parra, Franco Pinna, and co-producer/co-arranger Sinuhé Padilla Isunza.www.brooklynvegan.com
