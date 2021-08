I was on my way to watch a new artist at the Redondo Beach Performing Art Center, when lo and behold I looked up and saw the Plain White T’s were performing. Yes, the same band that gave us the No. 1 hit with “Hey there Delilah” from 2007 that earned a Grammy nomination. The band’s songs “1234” and “Rhythm of Love” were certified platinum in 2009 and 2011.