Terry's Creek News

By Catherine Brown
 6 days ago

Was a very good day of worship as we met at our Lord’s House last Sunday. The music was a blessing. Bro. LaVerne Summerlin’s message for morning worship was “From Problems to Victory” from John 2:23; 3:3. Evening message was “Wisdom is Everything” from Proverbs 8:32-36. Golden Ager for the Week is Melvyn Rhodus so give him a call to let him know you are thinking of him.

