Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Australian watchdog considers regulating Apple and Google to boost app store competition

By Josh Taylor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41c8k1_0bVPpOk300
Fortnite, is taking legal action against both Google and Apple Illustration: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

As Fortnite creator Epic Games continues its global legal battle against Apple and Google over in-app payments, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says “upfront rules and regulations” may be needed to force the tech giants to open their app stores to greater competition.

For Apple iOS platforms, developers must use the App Store, while for Google, apps can be installed on Android devices outside the Play store either through direct download or alternative marketplaces, but uptake of these options is limited.

In April, the ACCC released an interim report as part of its long-running digital platforms inquiry, arguing that while Apple and Google competed with each other, both companies faced very little competition in app distributions on their respective mobile platforms. The competition watchdog suggested the companies were stifling competition with their control over what apps could do on their platforms.

The interim report argued users should be able to choose alternative payment options outside those provided by Apple and Google. They at present take a 15-30% cut from every purchase. The report also suggested users should be able to decide between default apps and third-party apps that performed the same function and that Apple and Google should ringfence data they collected in the app markets from the rest of their businesses so it was not misused.

Related: ‘Limits are non-existent in the metaverse!’ Video game concerts become big business

In a speech to the Global Competition Review webinar on Thursday, the ACCC chair, Rod Sims, will say the commission is yet to make final recommendations, but he flags more rules depending on what other countries do, and whether Apple and Google take steps he believes are reasonable.

“It is likely, however, that upfront rules and regulation may be needed to achieve these objectives,” Sims said in an advance copy of his speech. “We are closely following overseas moves that aim to address the same competition and consumer concerns that we have identified.”

The in-app payment fee has been the focus of lawsuits brought against both companies by Epic Games after Fortnite was kicked off both app stores for bypassing the in-app purchase systems Apple and Google force developers to use.

Epic Games won a full federal court appeal last month to allow the case to be heard in Australia while similar litigation is being considered by a US court. The judgment in the US case has yet to be handed down and Apple has said it will appeal against the Australian decision to the high court.

Sims noted that the European Commission was examining Apple Pay and Apple’s mobile ecosystem and there was litigation by US attorneys general against Google over its app store. Sims suggested such international legal action, along with the Epic Games lawsuit, could help make app stores more competitive before the ACCC headed down the path of regulation.

Related: Apple versus Epic: how the Fortnite app led to a legal showdown

But he said regulators across the globe needed to have “international coherence and alignment” to be effective.

“The key point … is that while these enforcement actions and market studies are necessary to tackle the problems arising from dominant digital platforms, they are not enough on their own,” Sims said.

“Our own work at the ACCC must be tailored to match our own issues and concerns. But although the finer details of our approaches may vary, competition authorities can still achieve successful global outcomes by aligning their approaches to both enforcement and regulation.

“This will include alignment around upfront regulation and rules as well as enforcement. The competitiveness, and the level and type of innovation in our economy, requires this.”

Google and Apple have fought against any changes to the operation of their app stores. Apple previously stated the App Store requires all apps to meet the company’s “rigorous standards of privacy, security and content, offering our customers a safe and trusted place to download apps”.

Google said in a statement it too provides a safe and secure platform through its app store but added that due to the open source nature of Android, developers were free to use alternatives to Play.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ios#The App Store#Accc#Epic Games#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
EconomyThe Guardian

PayPal to allow UK users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

PayPal is to allow users in the UK to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies through the payment platform for the first time. The firm said it would allow customers to choose from four types of cryptocurrency – bitcoin, rthereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash – and that the service would be available via the PayPal app and its website.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Tsunami review – a shamefully sensationalised look at horror

The colossal scale of the Boxing Day tsunami – a 9.1 magnitude earthquake under the Indian Ocean displacing 30tn litres of seawater that hit the coasts of mainland Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India in waves that rushed at 500mph – would compel even if it were not for the human catastrophe that accompanied its incomparably destructive force. A quarter of a million people were killed. Entire towns and communities were wiped out. Survivors’ stories are uniformly harrowing.
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

Google is shutting down the Android Auto phone app

Android Auto is best-known as a way to access your phone through a car’s dashboard — this lets you easily access Google Maps, music apps and data without needing to use your phone. But for years now, Google has also offered an Android Auto experience directly on a phone, for people who don’t have a compatible dashboard unit. More recently, Google has also been working on an “Assistant driving mode” (pictured above) that arrived earlier this year after a few delays. Now that Google Assistant driving mode is finished, though, the company will stop offering the old Android Auto experience on phones running Android 12.
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google issues another security threat warning - fourth time in two months

Google Chrome has more than 2 billion users worldwide. This does make the browser a significant target of hackers and other cybercriminals, and unfortunately, the security features aren’t always enough to keep users safe. Just this weekend, the tech giant issued its fourth urgent update in two months. I feel that now might be the time to start looking at safer browsers.
Businesskomando.com

Big Tech companies have profiles on you – Here’s how to see them

It should be no surprise to anybody that social media and tech companies gather a lot of information about you. In most cases, you supply the data willingly (or sometimes begrudgingly) so that you can access their services. Tap or click here for 10 Facebook privacy and security settings you need to change right now.
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
Marketsinvezz.com

Google removes another batch of crypto apps from its Play Store

Google Play Store is once again full of fake crypto-mining apps that are tricking users out of their money. A recent report by Trend Micro identified 8 fake cloud mining apps that have since been removed. However, the online security company believes that there is at least 120 more of...
Internetxda-developers

Google is going to make Play Store ratings more useful for users and developers

Ratings and reviews on the Google Play Store are a great way to show satisfaction (or dissatisfaction) when it comes to apps. It can be a great way to either thank a developer for a feature or even just leave genuine feedback — especially if there are any problems with the app. However, reviews aren’t always necessarily going to be indicative of everyone’s experience. Sometimes, an app might work fine in one country but not another, or maybe a positive tablet experience is overlooked because most people use smartphones. Because of this, Google is beginning to make ratings more personalized and indicative of the experience each individual user can expect. The last major change Google made to Play Store ratings was in May of 2019 when the company changed app rating scores to be more focused on recent reviews.
Congress & Courtscoloradopolitics.com

Ken Buck sponsors bipartisan bill that takes aim at Apple, Google's app store dominance

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck last week unveiled the latest salvo in what has turned into a deluge of legislation aimed at reining in big tech monopolies. The Windsor Republican is joining with Democratic U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia to sponsor the House version of a bill meant to crack down on what Buck calls the "stranglehold" companies such as Google and Apple maintain over app developers through the tech giants' mobile app stores.
Businessgo955.com

S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea is likely to bar Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple Inc from charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs by a major economy that could hurt the tech giants’ lucrative revenue streams. The parliament’s legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Google Play Store will soon show app ratings tailored to users’ devices

App ratings are an important way for consumers to support others in their search for the perfect app, but these ratings aren’t always useful for everyone. Someone who has a low-end tablet, for example, may experience issues running an app that someone who has a high-end phone wouldn’t experience. To address this, Google says it will soon adjust app ratings to reflect the types of devices relevant to each user.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

WhatsApp for iOS is testing a new payment chat shortcut

WhatsApp beta for Android recently introduced a new payment chat shortcut that allows users to send payments directly from the app. WABetaInfo reports that the payment feature is being tested for the iOS version of the app. And like on Android, the new payment chat feature will launch in India and Brazil.
InternetPocket-lint.com

Google Play Store ratings will be localised from November

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Play Store seems like it might be about to get a little more helpful - or at least a little more locally relevant. Google's announced a few changes coming to the platform in November this year. Foremost among them is a tweak that will ensure that...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

ResponseCRM Simplifies E-Commerce For Online Businesses With Its New Mobile Apps For IPhones And Androids

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResponseCRM, a leading CRM e-commerce solution provider that makes it easy and more affordable for people to sell products and services online, announced the release of the RepsonseCRM mobile apps for Apple and Android devices. The new user-friendly apps enable business owners to conveniently access information about the status of their customers' affiliate traffic, income, declines, merchant accounts, processing, projections, subscription cancellations and other details from anywhere.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Play Services in China (Xiaomi/Redmi)

I recently bought a Redmi Note 9 4G with a Chinese ROM in China, and as you all understand this limits my accessibility to everything related to Google. The phone is running on MIUI 12, and I'm now desperately trying to get access to everything I could on my phone that I bought back in Europe (such as Android OS, Google Play Services and Play Store as well as syncing to my Google account).

Comments / 0

Community Policy