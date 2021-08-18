Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore among canceled Garth Brooks tour dates

By FOX 5 Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. - County star Garth Brooks has canceled five upcoming tour dates – and one of them is. Brooks was slated to perform at M&T Bank Stadium in Charm City on Oct. 2. The singer said he initially announced the five-city tour when it appeared the COVID-19 pandemic was...

www.fox5dc.com

