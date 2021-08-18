Updated Breakfast and Dinner Buffet Menus Available for Boma at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
This week we learned that Boma – Flavors of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will be the first standard buffet to return to service at Walt Disney World. Reservations became available today, August 18, and the restaurant will reopen on August 20, while the rest of the resort will reopen on August 26. Boma’s updated breakfast and dinner menus are now available on the Walt Disney World website.wdwnt.com
