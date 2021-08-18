Ag Voices of the Future program educates students on policy issues
A select group of 15 college students from across the country completed the Ag Voices of the Future program last month in Vancouver, Washington. The program is sponsored by Valent U.S.A. and the American Soybean Association and is designed to educate students on agricultural policy issues and provide them with an inside look at how these policies are made at the national level. The program was held July 20-23, in conjunction with ASA’s board of directors meeting.brookingsregister.com
Comments / 0