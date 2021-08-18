Jersey Shore's JWoww on Handling Snooki's Drunken Alter Ego, Dren: 'Never Look Her in the Eyes'

After scoring its lowest review rating ever last week, can Jersey Shore: Family Vacation get back in El Presidente's good graces? Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, and maybe I was feeling a little bit cranky last week, but the producers really are dragging out Jenni's birthday. MTV has finally announced all the episodes for this Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4, and there are two more after this one. At least one of them will once again take place during Jenni's birthday celebration, as did the two episodes before this, and this episode.