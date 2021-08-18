Cancel
Jersey Shore's JWoww on Handling Snooki's Drunken Alter Ego, Dren: 'Never Look Her in the Eyes'

By Aurelie Corinthios
People
 5 days ago

Party's here! And it's like she never left. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has a grand old time while celebrating her bestie Jenni "JWoww" Farley's 36th birthday with the rest of the cast. And as the evening wears on, the roomies begin to brace themselves for Nicole's impending transformation into "Dren," her drunken alter ago.

Snooki
Angelina Pivarnick
Jwoww
Could Pauly D be the next 'Jersey Shore' star to get married?

Could Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio be ready to get down on one knee after he’s done dropping sets this summer?. The “Jersey Shore” star, 41, told Page Six in a recent interview that he and his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, are “enjoying each other’s company right now” and keeping an open mind when it comes to a possible engagement.
Us Weekly

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino Bring Son Romeo to Jersey Shore for 1st Time: 'Best Day Ever'

Major moment! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino enjoyed their first family beach day with son Romeo on Saturday, August 7. “Romeo’s first day at the Jersey Shore,” the New Jersey native, 36, captioned an Instagram slideshow. In the social media upload, the new mom held her 2-month-old in the shallows, then helped him walk on the sand.
Us Weekly

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Son Lorenzo, 8, Calls Her 'Embarrassing' After Seeing 'Jersey Shore' Clips

Not her biggest fan. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s son Lorenzo could do without watching his mom on reality TV. “He’s definitely on YouTube a lot because he watches WWE and all of that, and sometimes he does come across Mommy running around, going crazy from clips of [Jersey Shore],” the Messyness host, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting the MTV show. “He doesn’t really judge me. He’s just like, ‘Mom, you’re a mess. Mom, you’re embarrassing.’ And I’m like, ‘All right, whatever.’”
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola admits to single status, reveals if she's coming back to Jersey Shore

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has finally admitted her single status and revealed if she is coming back to Jersey Shore in a telling new video. Without saying a word, the stunning brunette shared her feelings about not only the MTV series, of which she was an original cast member from 2009 through 2012, but also if she is still engaged to her former flame Christian Biscardi.
'Jersey Shore' Star Confirms Breakup Rumors

After weeks of speculation, former Jersey Shore star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola confirmed her breakup with former fiancé Christian Biscardi. The reality TV alum posted a video to her TikTok using one of the latest trends to do a fan Q&A. "Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No," Giancola wrote for the video. "Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!"
CBS DFW

'We Embrace Our Messy Moments': Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon & Teddy Ray Preview MTV's 'Messyness'

(CBS Local)– Another spin-off of the hit series “Ridiculousness” is coming to MTV and this show features some of the biggest names in Hollywood. “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “90210” mainstay Tori Spelling, Olympian Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray star in “Messyness,” which premieres Monday, August 23 at 7pm EST/PST on MTV.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 E26 Recap: The Levels of Snooki

After scoring its lowest review rating ever last week, can Jersey Shore: Family Vacation get back in El Presidente's good graces? Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, and maybe I was feeling a little bit cranky last week, but the producers really are dragging out Jenni's birthday. MTV has finally announced all the episodes for this Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4, and there are two more after this one. At least one of them will once again take place during Jenni's birthday celebration, as did the two episodes before this, and this episode.
Snooki Reveals She Wants 'Another Baby' While Showing Off Bedroom on Cribs (Exclusive)

The reality star also shows off the shrine to her late cat Rocky in this sneak peek. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is showing fans where all the magic happens. In this preview for Wednesday's new episode of MTV's "Cribs" revival, the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star gives viewers a glimpse into the bedroom she shares with her husband and father of her three children, Jionni LaValle.
'Jersey Shore' star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi sells $740K N.J. beach house

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi doubled her investment on a New Jersey beach house, property records show. The former “Jersey Shore” star and her husband, Jionni LaValle, purchased the five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home in Brick for $370,000 in November 2015 and sold it for exactly twice that much on Jan. 21, property records show.

