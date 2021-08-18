Making a light-up Tree of Life with NeoPixels and CircuitPython #CircuitPython #QTPy #NeoPixel @molecularist
The Molecularist blog presents a 3D printed tree with NeoPixel lights illuminating the branches. The brains of the operation is an Adafruit QtPy, chosen for its size, simplicity, and that I really only needed two pins. Also, because I intended to run this off of the USB jack, didn’t really need much more (the NeoPixels are powered from the GND and 5V pads underneath the QT Py – giving 5V directly from the USB).blog.adafruit.com
