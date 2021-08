Rupali Limaye talks with people about vaccines every chance she gets. The Johns Hopkins University behavior and public health researcher has brought up vaccination so often among family, friends, and neighbors that now, people bring their concerns to her directly. Recently, an acquaintance approached her at the community pool. “I was there with both of my kids and someone that we know from my daughter’s soccer team, she came over, and she said, ‘hey, do you mind talking to a friend of mine, because she’s not sure whether her son should get the shot’.”