Alexei Toliopoulos: the funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

Netflix has given an order for a third season of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's coming-of-age comedy, one month after the Season 2 premiere. Netflix has yet to announce an episode count and return timeframe. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” Kaling and Fisher said in a joint statement. Last month, Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast she doesn't know when Never Have I Ever will end. “I don’t know how long it will go," said Fisher. "I’m happy to work on it as long as they’ll pay me. I love making it. I do think (Devi’s) got very different relationships with these two guys and you could see her going in either direction. So much of it depends on what the rest of the stories are that we want to tell. With teen shows, everyone is 45 and you have to graduate from high school. I do think the love triangle will be significant for the run of the show.”