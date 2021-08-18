Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alexei Toliopoulos: the funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY whole life is a deep dive into the mysteries of pop culture. I don’t think I’ve seen the surface in years and it’s likely I have a permanent case of the bends. Each of these treasures I’ve unearthed in my life’s mission of pop culture exploration and investigation transcends in some way. Whether it’s capturing the rarest and most authentic moments of verisimilitude or the beauty of unintentional chaos. Each of these examples reflects something pure and holds immense amounts of power.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Neil Cicierega
Person
Beyonce
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Christmas Celebration#Internet#Facebook#Carthaginian#Fat Families Reality Tv#North Porkshire#The Miracle Worker#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Who is MrBeast? Everything to know about the viral YouTuber

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of YouTube’s most popular creators, with over 65 million subscribers on his main channel alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the star, from his net worth to his burger restaurant, and more. MrBeast started uploading to YouTube way back in 2012, and in...
Sciencehigherperspectives.com

10 Nightwalkers Reveal The Creepiest Things They've Ever Seen

A nightwalker, as the name suggests, is someone who takes walks at night. While most of us are soundly asleep in the comfort of our own beds, others, take this time as an opportunity to enjoy the world in its quietness and stillness. A night walk is meant to be a peaceful adventure, where one connects back to the world without its noise.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Never Have I Ever renewed for Season 3

Netflix has given an order for a third season of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's coming-of-age comedy, one month after the Season 2 premiere. Netflix has yet to announce an episode count and return timeframe. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” Kaling and Fisher said in a joint statement. Last month, Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast she doesn't know when Never Have I Ever will end. “I don’t know how long it will go," said Fisher. "I’m happy to work on it as long as they’ll pay me. I love making it. I do think (Devi’s) got very different relationships with these two guys and you could see her going in either direction. So much of it depends on what the rest of the stories are that we want to tell. With teen shows, everyone is 45 and you have to graduate from high school. I do think the love triangle will be significant for the run of the show.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
MusicPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
AnimalsBored Panda

50 Hands-Down Funniest Pics Of Cats From The ‘Cat Virus.Exe’ Instagram Page

Goofy, jumpy, silly, impawsibly fuzzy… yep, we’re talking cat pics. The internet’s—and our!—single most loved subject matter we could scroll through for ages and ages and ages…. Shall we all just call ourselves the unofficial experts of all things cats? I mean, we’ve already seen them acting bizarrely: from sleeping...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...

Comments / 0

Community Policy