Dabo Swinney on injuries, center competition, Trenton Simpson, and offensive progress

By Anna Hickey
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Clemson's fall camp practice on Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney virtually met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Today was a situational day for us, it used to be all live but rules change so it's thud (players go full speed until initial contact, then back away.) Still had a couple of live periods. A lot of situational football today. We have been going for a couple of weeks now, so really trying to expose these guys and the coaches situationally. You don't want to wait until we get into games to get exposed. Good stuff that we can teach. Some critical mistakes today. Offense needs a TD to win it, DB makes a pick and takes off running instead of getting down.

