CORVALLIS – Observations and notes from Day 15 of Oregon State’s preseason football camp, Monday at Prothro Field:. Since it’s at the top of the mind for Beaver fans, let’s get right to the quarterback situation. Tristan Gebbia was a minor participant Monday, doing some early individual drills, but signaling in plays during all team periods. Gebbia was sidelined for Saturday’s scrimmage because of leg soreness. It’s a story we’ll be following this week. Only three days remain in camp, and the battle as of last Friday between Gebbia and Colorado transfer Sam Noyer was tight. If Gebbia returns as a full participant on Tuesday or Wednesday, then the likelihood is that it’s game on. If not, who knows? Coach Jonathan Smith will next meet with the media Tuesday after practice.