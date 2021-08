WHY IT RATES: Michelle Lardizabal comes to Azamara with more than 25 years of experience in the tourism and cruising industry. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Azamara, the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned travel industry executive, Michelle Lardizabal as Chief Sales Officer, North America. She will be leading the charge of the brand’s North America sales organization alongside cruise industry experts: Katie Gerhard, AVP of Sales, East; Lori Goldspiel, AVP of Sales, West and National Accounts; Kevin Regan, AVP of Global Charters and Incentives.