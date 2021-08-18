19-year-old pilot attempts to circle globe for world record

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old pilot set off from Belgium on Wednesday for a 32,000-mile journey across the globe and an attempt at a Guinness World Record.

Zara Rutherford, 19, who holds dual British-Belgian citizenship, departed from Kortrijk, Belgium after a weather-related half-hour delay and is now attempting to become a world record holder as the youngest female pilot to fly solo around the world.

Rutherford, who is flying a Shark ultralight plane, is scheduled to visit 52 countries and cross the Equator twice on her route, which was chosen to comply with Guinness World Records' requirements for an "around the world" flight.

The current youngest woman to fly solo around the world, Shaesta Waiz, was 30 at the time of her flight. The male version of the record was set by Travis Ludlow at age 18.