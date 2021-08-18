Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Tigers take stock in return QB

By Hays Free Press
haysfreepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes are on Dripping Springs’ quarterback Austin Novosad, but there’s no pressure. “Pressure? Not really,” Novosad said confidently after team photos and an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday morning. Last year the sophomore quarterback helped lead the Tigers to a 9-4 season. “We have a vision as a team to be even better than last year. We have some young receivers but the chemistry is coming together and I think we’ll be very good.” The Tigers will play a scrimmage game against New Braunfels at 7 p.m. Friday, August 20 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers will open the season at Kerrville on August 27 at 7:30 p.m.. The first home game of the season at Tiger Stadium will be September 3 vs Hays at 7:30 p.m.

haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger Stadium#Stock#Dripping Springs#American Football#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBHolland Sentinel

Why Miguel Cabrera’s 500 home run means so much for Tigers

Miguel Cabrera crushed an off-speed pitch and flipped his bat, watching the ball take flight. It started bending like a rainbow, slicing into history, as he jogged toward first base on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The ball landed in the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen, some 400 feet away, as Cabrera became just the 28th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 500 home runs in a career.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Niko Goodrum: On base three times in return

Goodrum went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Orioles. Activated from the IL earlier in the day, Goodrum got the start at shortstop and hit sixth before shifting to center field later in the contest. The 29-year-old utility player has suited up at five different positions this season, but his .222/.303/.343 slash line through 64 games doesn't make a strong case for consistent work.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Jose Urena: Could return in September

The Tigers are targeting early September for Urena's (groin) return from the 10-day injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Urena has been on the shelf since July 17 with right groin tightness and hasn't initiated a rehab assignment, though the Tigers apparently expect him to do so within the next few days. If that's the case, Urena would still likely need two or three outings in the minors to get stretched out for starting duty. The 29-year-old posted a 6.19 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 5.8 K/9 in 17 starts prior to landing on the IL and won't hold much appeal outside of AL-only formats once he eventually returns.
Chapmanville, WVLogan Banner

Dalton, Berry to QB the Tigers this season

CHAPMANVILLE — Many football teams go into the season with only one proven quarterback. Others have to step up, sometimes quickly. The Chapmanville Regional High School football team feels blessed to have to QB’s ready to go in Brody Dalton and Drew Berry. Dalton, a three-sport star at Chapmanville, will...
MLBneosportsinsiders.com

Indians take Game One of the Series against Tigers 7-4

The Cleveland Indians headed to Detroit for a three-game series on Friday. They were looking to bounce back from a series sweep by Oakland. Zack Plesac was on the mound for the Indians making his 17th start this season. Plesac was in command from the beginning. He was aggressive and settled in nicely after giving up two runs in the 5th inning. Plesac provided a solid 7.2 innings giving up two runs and striking out nine. This effort by Plesac provided some much needed relief for the bullpen.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Drew Hutchison looks to help Tigers take series vs. Indians

Drew Hutchison will make his first major-league appearance since 2018 when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon. Hutchison will be elevated from Triple-A Toledo to face the Cleveland Indians in the finale of a three-game series. The right-hander was at Detroit's Comerica Park on Saturday for a...
MLBDetroit News

Boyd on track to return by end of month; Tigers to start Hutchison Sunday

Detroit — Matthew Boyd isn’t quite ready to focus on the finish line just yet. He’s been saintly patient to this point, no sense getting ahead of himself now. But the reality is, if things stay on track, he could be activated and back on the mound at Comerica Park against the Blue Jays either Aug. 28 or 29.
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Tigers have quiet confidence for return to Class B tournament

Rewind the clock 10 months. Maybe even 11. Or you can jump back about six years when Hastings High’s softball program began its run of district championship dominance. Whichever point in time you choose, the Tigers and their seemingly endless depth of talent will be in the conversation. Perhaps their...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Takes tough-luck loss

Skubal (8-11) allowed just two runs across 6.2 innings but took the loss Wednesday against the Angels. He gave up six hits and struck out seven. Skubal pitched well, but he and his offensive mates ran into the buzzsaw that is Shohei Ohtani, who limited the Tigers to one run on the mound across eight innings and also blasted his 40th home run of the season. Skubal's only mistake was a first inning home run by Justin Upton with a runner on. The lefty otherwise shut down the Los Angeles hitters, and he encouragingly didn't issue any walks. Skubal will carry a 4.02 ERA into his next scheduled start, which is slated to come next Wednesday against the Cardinals.
MLBwtvbam.com

Catcher Dustin Garneau returns to Tigers

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers have acquired catcher Dustin Garneau from the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations. Garneau spent the first half of the season within the Tigers organization. Detroit needed another catcher as Eric Hasse is day-to-day with a back issue and Jake Rogers continues to deal with an arm injury.
MLBRealGM

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Joins 500 HR Club

Miguel Cabrera is now a member of one of the most exclusive clubs in baseball. Cabrera put an exclamation point on his career when he became the 28th member of the 500 home run club with a sixth-inning blast for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday against the Blue Jays in Toronto.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays return home to face Tigers as heavy betting favourites

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to bounce back from their recent disappointing performance on the road when to take on the visiting Detroit Tigers as heavy -220 betting favourites on the MLB odds on Friday night at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto lost six of the nine outings...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Catching in rehab game Tuesday

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Haase (abdomen) is "doing quite well" and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Toledo, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. The Tigers plan to have Haase catch Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (triceps) on Tuesday in the first of what's expected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy