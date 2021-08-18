Tigers take stock in return QB

Skubal (8-11) allowed just two runs across 6.2 innings but took the loss Wednesday against the Angels. He gave up six hits and struck out seven. Skubal pitched well, but he and his offensive mates ran into the buzzsaw that is Shohei Ohtani, who limited the Tigers to one run on the mound across eight innings and also blasted his 40th home run of the season. Skubal's only mistake was a first inning home run by Justin Upton with a runner on. The lefty otherwise shut down the Los Angeles hitters, and he encouragingly didn't issue any walks. Skubal will carry a 4.02 ERA into his next scheduled start, which is slated to come next Wednesday against the Cardinals.