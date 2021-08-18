Tigers take stock in return QB
All eyes are on Dripping Springs’ quarterback Austin Novosad, but there’s no pressure. “Pressure? Not really,” Novosad said confidently after team photos and an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday morning. Last year the sophomore quarterback helped lead the Tigers to a 9-4 season. “We have a vision as a team to be even better than last year. We have some young receivers but the chemistry is coming together and I think we’ll be very good.” The Tigers will play a scrimmage game against New Braunfels at 7 p.m. Friday, August 20 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers will open the season at Kerrville on August 27 at 7:30 p.m.. The first home game of the season at Tiger Stadium will be September 3 vs Hays at 7:30 p.m.haysfreepress.com
