A grand final in Brisbane would show a weakening of the NRL’s strategic ambition

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Victoria struggling to contain its recent Covid-19 outbreak, Brisbane appears in the box seat to host the NRL grand final. Yet questions remain as to whether a Brisbane premiership decider represents the best strategic choice, or simply the easiest and safest option for the code. Much like the AFL’s decision to relocate its grand final to Queensland instead of the sport’s West Australian heartland in 2020, the NRL’s choice of host will soon offer an insight into the code’s strategic intent. Yet if rugby league’s 113-year history is anything to go by, long-suffering expansionists won’t be holding their breath anticipating a brave choice.

