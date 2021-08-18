Cancel
Hays, TX

Hays has new name and new team tennis captains

By Hays Free Press
haysfreepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA season-opening win was in the cards for the Hays Hawks varsity tennis team Aug. 13 as they began the 2021 fall schedule with a dominant 17-4 stroll over Bastrop. The Hawks are led by head tennis coach Julia Lizcano. Team captains for the Hawks this season are Cosmo Miyahara (Left) and Bella Templin (Right). After an Aug. 17 match at Hendrickson, Hays returns to action Sept. 3 in a match against Bowie to begin district play. Time, date and location for the Sept. 3 match has not yet been scheduled.

