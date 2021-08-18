Stuttgart, White Hall scrimmage in both teams’ first fall live-action

White Hall made the short drive up U.S. Highway 79 for a preseason scrimmage with the Stuttgart Ricebirds on Tuesday night in front of a sparse crowd at Ned Moseley Stadium. The scrimmage was divided into two portions. The first was a 70-play controlled scrimmage without the use of a game clock, followed by two twelve-minute halves utilizing a running clock until the final three minutes of each half. The final three minutes were played using normal high school timing rules.