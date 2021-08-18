Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Everything From Pokemon Presents 8/18 Featuring Arceus and Gen 4 Remakes

By Joseph Allen
techraptor.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo just revealed a whole lot of new information about the upcoming open-world RPG Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as well as the Gen 4 remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here's everything we learned during the livestream. What new Pokemon Legends: Arceus information did we learn?. Though Nintendo saved it for...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Remakes#Mobile Devices#The Galaxy Team#Agile#The Play Store#Ios App Store#Galarian#Zacian#Pokemon Cafe Mix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus's New Pokemon Has a Disturbing Backstory

Pokemon Legends: Arceus continues a proud tradition of revealing the terrifying truth behind the Pokemon universe in the most disturbing way possible. During today's Pokemon Presents, The Pokemon Company revealed Basculegion, a new Pokemon from the Hisui region (an area that will eventually become known as the Sinnoh region.) Basculegion is an evolution of Basculin, a Water-type Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Black and White. While Basculegion continues the Sinnoh region tradition of new evolved forms of existing Pokemon, it also has an incredibly sad backstory. It turns out that the energy used to evolve Basculin into Basculegion is formed from the spirits of its dead schoolmates.
Video GamesNME

‘Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ is being compared to 15-year-old ‘Oblivion’

A new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus has led fans to compare the game to the 2006 RPG, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Following the reveal of a new Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer yesterday (August 18), fans have begun dissecting the video frame by frame (thanks, GAMINGbible). One of the big sticking points seems to be the quality of the game’s trees.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

SkyDrift Infinity Review (PS4)

SkyDrift Infinity Review: High-Flying Arcade Racing Never Felt So Good. When I was growing up in the early 90s, my dad and I didn’t share much in common. However, there was one area where we bonded: our love of arcade games. For a time, we’d sneak out on Friday nights to hit up the local bowling alley where we’d spend countless quarters blasting away T-800s in Terminator 2: The Arcade Game or heavily-armed crooks in Lucky & Wild. But if there was a game we couldn’t get enough of, though, it was Daytona USA. SEGA’s now-iconic 1994 racer became our religion for a Summer. And while I don’t remember winning many races against my old man, I loved every minute of it and credit the game with cementing my love for arcade racers. Now, I can’t get enough of ’em. From hits like Hydro Thunder to San Francisco Rush: 2049, I’m always down for some white knuckle arcade racing.
Businesstechraptor.net

Kingdoms of Amalur Developer 38 Studios Finally Pays Back Wages

Former Kingdoms of Amalur developer 38 Studios has finally paid some of the money owed to former employees, closing a chapter in the story of Curt Schilling's game development studio going bankrupt. Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning was, at the time, an ambitious idea for an MMORPG that wanted to take...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will receive more info “soon” says The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will have more revealed about it “soon” according to The Pokemon Company. In an interview with GamesBeat JC Smith, the senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokemon Company, was asked when we’d next be seeing more on Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To which he replied: “We have a robust rollout, but not a lot that I can share at this time. But the team has a lot of great things to share, and you’ll be hearing from us soon.”
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct Could Come Soon

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Now Catch ‘Em All Without the Need for Battles. Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct could be coming soon, based on what some eagle-eyed fans have spotted in a July interview with the Pokemon Company. This interview took place on July 24th, but it was only recently that it went viral after some fans realized that Senior Marketing Director JC Smith was hinting at a possible release date on the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Direct.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Pokemon Presents Announced For August

The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon Presents event for later this month. The event will show off new looks at the upcoming games Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as more news concerning Pokemon Legends Arceus. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the two next mainline...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Is Aliens: Fireteam Elite Single-Player Worth It?

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the first “true” Alien game in quite along time, the most notable being Isolation some seven years ago, and the most notorious, Colonial Marines, the year before that. Fireteam Elite has more in common with the latter than the former as it’s a game focused mainly on action over stealth horror, but is Aliens: Fireteam Elite worth checking out for its single-player content?
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Pokemon UNITE 8/18 Update

Greetings Trainers, today is a truly glorious day. The Pokemon UNITE 8/18 update will be applied to the game this Wednesday. There are bug fixes, text fixes, and shop updates. However, there are also more changes being made to the performance of certain Pokemon that will also be addressed, along with wild Pokemon and battle items. This article will cover all of the performance updates being made to these specific Pokémon.
Video GamesEngadget

'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' trailer shows off an all-new battle system

The Pokémon Company (TPC) held its latest Pokémon Presents event on Wednesday, in which it revealed more details about its upcoming games. Pokémon Legends: Arceus got much of the focus. It's a brand-new open-world adventure set in the Hisui region (later known as Sinnoh), and it takes place long before the events of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Receives New Details on Setting, Battles, Traversal, and More

Updates on Pokemon Legends: Arcues had been pretty much non-existent since it was announced earlier this year (other than its release date randomly getting announced out of nowhere), but as promised, during the recent Pokemon Presents broadcast, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak lifted the lid on the upcoming open world action RPG, with various details about gameplay and its setting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy