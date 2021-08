An apartment is available in New York right now which is unlike any other property in the city, the nation, and likely the world. It fills the topmost floors of the Woolworth Building, that iconic lower Manhattan landmark which opened in 1913 as the headquarters of a sprawling discount retail chain. “The Pinnacle,” as it’s being marketed, is offered at $79 million, and includes four full floors within the tower’s pyramidal spire as well as a mezzanine and 360-degree open-air terrace at the building’s tip. Views spill outward endlessly in every direction from dozens of windows, filling the space with light. There is a silence there, so far above the city’s streets, and the imagination hums at the thought of calling such a place “home.”