Peanut butter and jelly thumbprint cookies are here! Perfectly soft peanut butter cookies cradling a sweet dollop of strawberry jam are as cute as they are tasty. Back to school season is upon us and I don’t think there is any other flavor combo that says back-to-school quite like peanut butter and jelly does. Make these to brighten up lunch boxes or up your after-school snack game. These cookies are so easy to make, require just one bowl and a few simple ingredients you probably already have on hand.