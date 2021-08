My first experience with Curious Theatre Company as a critic was memorable. Artistic director Chip Walton was staging Bruce Graham’s Coyote on a Fence, a complex, troubling look at the death penalty in which two death-row prisoners await execution. The date was even more troubling: We in the audience were watching a piece about the morality of the death penalty, the nature of good and evil and the meaning of compassion a week after 9/11. I wrote at the time that we brought to the play “minds already over-excited by the events of the week: the deaths, the calls for an apocalyptic war against evil, the media mixture of genuine emotion and sentimentality, the loss of all sense of the world as a safe and compassionate place.”