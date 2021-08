2023 Phillipsburg point guard Taryn Sides committed to the Kansas State women’s basketball program Sunday afternoon. Sides made her announcement on Twitter. “First, I want to thank God for blessing me with so many opportunities and allowing me to play the game I love. All glory to Him,” she wrote. “To my family, thank you for the endless amount of support and the many sacrifices you made for me. Thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself and for always being by my side. Thank you to all of my coaches, past and present, and to my teammates.