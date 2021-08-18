Cancel
Environment

Humid conditions to start; trades build later today

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWAI'I (KITV4) -- Sunny conditions around the state with light winds. Sea breezes will continue today with scattered showers in the afternoon to early evening forecast. Expect a return back to passing windward and mountain showers in moderate to locally breezy trade winds starting tonight into Saturday. Remnants of Linda...

