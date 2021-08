Cutting the cable TV cord can be overwhelming. There are so many new names and streaming services, so many places to get TV shows and movies, and so many pricing options that figuring out which one's right for you is like an endless game of whack-a-mole. Amazon Prime Video, included with your Amazon Prime membership subscription, is one such option. Best known for its original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Expanse, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and the upcoming Lord of the Rings Prequel, it's also home to thousands of hours of TV shows and movies that you can stream immediately, similar to Netflix.