You may be required to wear a mask at work again. That’s as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing most counties of the state to have an increased number of COVID cases. “What we’ve learned with the Delta variant is even those of us who are vaccinated may be able to transmit it, which is why we’re seeing people needing to put those face coverings back on and maintain their social distance,” says Michigan’s COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan. “Those updates include that from the CDC for vaccinated individuals in those substantial or high counties to wear face coverings.”