FBI plans ad blitz to increase reporting of hate crimes
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The FBI in Newark is embarking on a campaign to raise awareness about its efforts to prosecute hate crimes. George Crouch Jr., special agent in charge of the Newark division, said Wednesday that from August to November, “Protecting Our Communities Together” messages will be displayed on New Jersey Transit buses and trains and at rail stations, as well as on billboards along major New Jersey roadways.www.sfgate.com
