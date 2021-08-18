Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Australian bird of the year 2021: nominate your favourite for the shortlist

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird of the year is back! The Guardian/BirdLife Australia poll for 2021 will begin on 27 September with a list of 50 shortlisted species. In 2017 the magpie fought off strong support for the white ibis to win. In 2019 the highly endangered black-throated finch, which is under threat from the expansion of the Adani Carmichael coalmine, triumphed after backing from a highly organised online campaign.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Of The Year#Birds#Shortlist#Exercise#Australian#Birdlife Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
Related
Petsbuckinghamshirelive.com

Final shortlist announced for UK’s Favourite Dog Breed

With just one day to go until the nation’s favourite dog breed is crowned, we can reveal which dogs are in the running to be named the best. Staffies are sitting comfortably at the top, as they have done pretty much since day one - us Brits obviously adore the loving and loyal Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
PetsBBC

Staffies named UK's favourite pooch - send us your dog photos!

Staffordshire Bull Terriers have officially won the hearts of the nation as the UK's favourite dog breed. Staffies beat black Labradors to the top pooch prize with Boxer dogs coming in third most popular. TeamDogs, an online dog owners group, asked people across the UK to chose from 52 different...
AnimalsBored Panda

This Online Group Shares Funny Pics Of Racoons That Prove They May Be The Goofiest Animal Ever (50 Pics)

Raccoons are some of my favorite animals. Ever! They’re sneaky, crafty, cunning, adaptable, and they’ve got a quality sense of humor that very few members of the animal kingdom can match. Luckily for me (and, let’s be honest, for you as well, dear Readers), the internet’s full of small and not-so-small niches dedicated to celebrating just how utterly awesome raccoons are. One of these places is the Raccooncore Facebook page, part of the Dogecore brand.
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

Please vote for Boxers to win the UK’s favorite dog breed competition.

Please vote for Boxers to win the UK’s favorite dog breed competition. Boxers have slipped to fourth place in the UK’s favorite dog breed poll – cast another vote to help them reclaim first spot!. Since our sister site TeamDogs launched the UK’s Favourite Dog Breed competition in collaboration with...
Petscountryliving.com

The top 20 cat names in the UK right now

Over 3.2 million people in the UK welcomed a pet into their lives over the last year. Many people bought a puppy to keep them company but cat ownership is also on the up. In fact, new research from Republic of Cats reveals that searches for ‘adopt a cat’ have doubled in the last 30 days, up by 121%.
AnimalsNew Scientist

Birds get angry when their favourite snacks are swapped in magic trick

Jays react angrily when shown a cup-and-balls-style magic trick in which their favourite snack is swapped for a less appealing one. Their responses show cognitive abilities that may come into play when they pilfer food caches hidden by other birds. Eurasian jays (Garrulus glandarius) have impressive memories and show some...
viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
AnimalsBored Panda

50 Hands-Down Funniest Pics Of Cats From The ‘Cat Virus.Exe’ Instagram Page

Goofy, jumpy, silly, impawsibly fuzzy… yep, we’re talking cat pics. The internet’s—and our!—single most loved subject matter we could scroll through for ages and ages and ages…. Shall we all just call ourselves the unofficial experts of all things cats? I mean, we’ve already seen them acting bizarrely: from sleeping...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

America’s Tallest Man Igor Vovkovinskiy Dead at 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy was best known for reaching great heights, literally. He was deemed as the tallest man in the U.S. during his life. Vovkovinskiy recently passed away at the age of 38. He was just over 7 feet, 8 inches tall. His height had unfortunately been a result of several different health issues.
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Watch Two Owls' Adorable Reaction to a Doorbell Camera

You don't need to be a nature documentarian to capture compelling wildlife footage. As the video below demonstrates, sometimes a doorbell camera and some luck is all it takes. This clip of a few owls in front of someone's home was captured by a Ring security camera in the middle of the night, HuffPost reports. It shows the two small birds scrapping over a bug on the patio. At more than one point, they appear to notice the camera and stare back at it with round eyes. There is also a third owl rambling through the background, but he doesn't seem to care about the bugs or the recording device capturing his friends' attention.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Tsunami review – a shamefully sensationalised look at horror

The colossal scale of the Boxing Day tsunami – a 9.1 magnitude earthquake under the Indian Ocean displacing 30tn litres of seawater that hit the coasts of mainland Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India in waves that rushed at 500mph – would compel even if it were not for the human catastrophe that accompanied its incomparably destructive force. A quarter of a million people were killed. Entire towns and communities were wiped out. Survivors’ stories are uniformly harrowing.
LifestylePosted by
Vice

World’s Fastest-Accelerating Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The fastest-accelerating roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy