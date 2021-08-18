Australian bird of the year 2021: nominate your favourite for the shortlist

You don't need to be a nature documentarian to capture compelling wildlife footage. As the video below demonstrates, sometimes a doorbell camera and some luck is all it takes. This clip of a few owls in front of someone's home was captured by a Ring security camera in the middle of the night, HuffPost reports. It shows the two small birds scrapping over a bug on the patio. At more than one point, they appear to notice the camera and stare back at it with round eyes. There is also a third owl rambling through the background, but he doesn't seem to care about the bugs or the recording device capturing his friends' attention.