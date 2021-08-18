Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 10:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY FOR GILA COUNTY At 1033 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in a flash flood moving through the Reno Creek. This could include material that will consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 260 and 264. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
