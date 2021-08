Love & Hip Hop: Miami is turning up the heat with new additions to its lineup. When the VH1 show premieres on August 23, we will get to see the Haitian-American “multi-tainer” Florence El Luche. Often going by Florence Dure, she and her husband have been building their music, cosmetic, and philanthropy platforms in Miami for over a decade. Florence El Luche has not been free of controversy, though. From balancing work and marriage to feuding with other celebrities, she packs the drama. Many are wondering who Florence El Luche is, and what her background is. To show you what to anticipate in L&HH: Miami season 4, we reveal all the details on its latest cast member in Florence Dure’s wiki.